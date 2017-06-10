LeBron James discusses return to Cleveland Cavaliers in Uninterrupted’s ‘The Shop’

One loss from his fifth defeat in eight NBA Finals appearances, Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James is matter-of-fact about his legacy, living in the moment and having nothing left to prove.

The Golden State Warriors lead the defending champion Cavaliers 3-0 in the best-of-seven series entering game four at Cleveland.

“They’re a great team, but I think we’re a great team also”. The King James castle in LA isn’t too far from the Staples Center and James, already deeply involved in the entertainment business, is a natural fit for Hollywood – a next-gen Kobe. “We just want 16 wins, it doesn’t matter how we get there, but now we’re in this situation, why not take care of business?” “I’ve definitely had thoughts about it”. He may as well stay with the Cavaliers if he wants to go to the finals and challenge for a title every year.

The Cavs scored 49 points in the first quarter – setting a new Finals record for most points in any quarter – and went 7-for-12 on 3-pointers while pouring it on.

With the Cavs on the verge of being swept by the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, rumors about LeBron jumping ship are popping up.

Having made the greatest comeback in NBA Finals history to beat Golden State previous year, the Cleveland Cavaliers need an even better rally to defend the crown after Wednesday’s 118-113 loss to the Warriors. “We’re going to be ready to play on Friday”.

Before the basketball game turned into a variety show with all sorts of extracurricular shenanigans after halftime, the Cavs played some of the best ball ever played in the championship round to thwart the Warriors’ bid at a flawless 16-0 postseason.

Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said he never considered resting James or Irving with the game on the line. “People can talk about it in historical context, but you just get it done, win the series and let everybody else talk”.