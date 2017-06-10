LeBron James isn’t mad at the Warriors for signing Kevin Durant

Unfortunately, they ended up falling short when it mattered most, blowing a six-point lead in the game’s final three minutes and losing by five points, 118-113. But he was at ease in transition, just as he has been all along this spring, strangely enough, the hero turned villain, the passenger now in the driver’s seat.

This wasn’t something that got much attention as Golden State built up a 3-1 lead in last year’s championship round, and yet it was discussed around the team. “I mean, I think it’s great”. “And he stepped into it with confidence”.

Golden StateWarriors, powered by Kevin Durant’s clutch scoring in the closing minutes, rallied to beat defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers 118-113 on Wednesday in the NBA Finals, moving one victory from the first ideal play-off run in league history.

“That was liberating right there”, Durant said of his dramatic 3-pointer that lifted the Warriors ahead to stay.

“Is it fair? I don’t care”, James said Thursday, the day after the Cleveland Cavaliers fell behind 3-0 in the Finals to Durant and the Warriors.

His plan? Try to convince Kevin Durant to leave the Oklahoma City Thunder and come to the Bay Area. LeBron James is averaging 32 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists in this series.

“I don’t know, man – I couldn’t go to sleep”, Myers told The Greg Papa Show. “He senses this is his time”. “It was like poetry just watching him take that [last] shot”. It’s what they were missing, too.

“We’re stunned. We thought we were going to win”, Warriors coach Steve Kerr, a member of the 95-96 Bulls team, said after the loss.

“All I was looking at was the bottom of the net”, Durant said. “He was like, ‘Ah, all right'”.

I won’t argue that the first two games of these NBA Finals were great television, or that last night’s Game 3, which was thrilling and spectacularly played and felt like a Game 7 from the perspective of someone rooting for the Cavs, did a whole lot to salvage this series.

“Steph is one of the best players in the world, one of the best players ever“, Durant said. “People can talk about it in historical context, but you just get it done, win the series and let everybody else talk”.

For most of the night, Durant was a virtual sidekick.

Durant hit the game-winning three-pointer in the closing stages of Game Three on Wednesday and the former league MVP said he remains focused on just playing hard.

“It’s an exciting time”. The job’s not done. “We still got a lot of work left to do”.

But what’s done is done, and even James seemed to acknowledge that after Wednesday’s loss, saying he’d left everything on the court – a game-high 39 points in 46 minutes confirmed as much, despite some curious late-game decisions – and admitting he’s never faced a “juggernaut” quite like this Warriors team.

“Every year is different, and we know that, but so far things have gone our way”.

Have we become so myopic, such absolute prisoners of the moment, that the greatest players are simply interchangeable? And if he’s being honest, Durant probably would say the same.

There were moments in the regular season where the egos clashed, and the stars weren’t quite aligned. And then when the playoffs began, there questions that still lingered.

They are one win away, of course.

James and Irving combined to shoot 1-for-10 on contested shots in the fourth after they were 22-for-36 (61.1 percent) on contested shots through the first three quarters.