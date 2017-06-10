LeBron James on 2017 Warriors: ‘Most firepower I’ve ever seen’

They are 15-0 and will trying to finish the NBA’s first flawless postseason with a victory over Cleveland on Friday in Game 4. It means bigger than the Dolphins going 17-0 in 1972, bigger than Michael Jordan and the Bulls winning 72 regular-season games and then the title in 1996, bigger than the Yankees winning 114 games in the regular season in 1998 and then 11 more in the postseason to win the World Series. Although adding another championship to their franchise is a big achievement, they could also lose up to $22 million, according to a piece made by Darren Rovell of ESPN.

The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 118-113 on Wednesday to take a 3-0 stranglehold on the NBA Finals and move to within one game of an unprecedented flawless run through the playoffs.

For now, James has no reason to move his game out West, out to the Warriors’ territory and eliminate meeting them in the final round. However, Andre Iguodala was there to block the attempt, and the ball went out of bounds off James. They will be the first team ever to go undefeated in the postseason.

Is that next on the to-do list as the Warriors keep burrowing their way deeper into National Basketball Association history? Now, there’s one more win to come before the prophecy comes true.

The bad news for Cleveland: No team in the finals has ever rebounded from a 3-0 series deficit to win the championship.

Now, nearly a year later, comes a moment in a Game 3 that felt a little bit like a Game 7 for the Cavs. He could only watch as Kevin Durant of the Warriors sank a 3-pointer over the top of him, one final jolt from which the Cavaliers could not recover. The Warriors had been down 113-107 when J.R. Smith made a 3-pointer with 3:09 left. It’s the first time the same two teams have met in the Finals for three consecutive years.

Now the Warriors were ahead by a point. What makes his game so special, particularly alongside another high-usage star in Durant, is how much he accomplishes just by being around and moving within the offense. Only he never really shot.

Klay Thompson scored 30 points and Stephen Curry added 26 for the Warriors, who seized a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series and stretched their record playoff win streak to 15-0. “We’ve got one more to go”.

Have we become so myopic, such absolute prisoners of the moment, that the greatest players are simply interchangeable? “So mentally and physically, I got to prepare myself”. Twelve teams have tried, and 12 teams have failed. His presence allows Golden State to survive Klay Thompson’s shooting slump in Game 1 and Draymond Green’s foul troubles. LeBron James and the Cavs are in a 3-0 hole in The Finals after Wednesday night’s loss. Iriving missed. LeBron missed a 12-footer. The guys that probably work the hardest, that have that killer instinct and that mindset, we don’t care if we make or miss. James gave Cleveland exactly what it needed in his 46 minutes, playing his team to a seven-point advantage in his minutes on the floor behind a 39-point, nine-assists, 11-rebound effort. “And they’re coming together at the right time“. The Cavs played an nearly flawless game and they still came up short, and that’s hard for Cavs fans to admit, but it’s true.

If you knew heading into the National Football League season that the Patriots and the Cowboys were always going to play in the Super Bowl, would you continue to watch? He’s shooting 55 percent from the field and 38 percent from behind the arc, numbers that should and in nearly any other circumstances would have him on his way to cementing his legacy as the best player of all time with yet another championship. However, both played more than 44 minutes and, by the end, they were spent.

This night, this moment, was nearly a year in the making for Durant and the Warriors. “If we come out with the same fight and intensity. we got a good chance of winning on Friday”. The only team stat they led the league in was rebounding, a possible edge over the Warriors, who were seventh in the category this season. But does he really want to keep butting his head up against this Golden State juggernaut?

“There’s no tomorrow, so we just have to play”, said James’ coach, Tyronn Lue. If you had to lean in one direction as it pertains to Irving in Game 4, lean to an offensive explosion. We will find out if LeBron and Irving and the Cavs can rouse themselves and at least send the thing back to Oakland.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr, who played for a couple dynasties himself with the Chicago Bulls and Spurs, was on the 72-win Chicago team in 1996 that built a 3-0 lead over the Seattle SuperSonics in the Finals.