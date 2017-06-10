LeBron James throws pass to himself off the backboard for a dunk

The Cavaliers scored a Finals-record 86 points in the first half and then held on during a wild third and fourth quarter that included technical fouls, James jawing with fellow superstar Kevin Durant and Cleveland’s crowd roaring like a jet engine.

Ever since he has stepped on the hardwood, the “King” has always drawn comparisons to the great Michael Jordan.

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers are on the cusp of being swept in the NBA Finals by the Golden State Warriors.

Let the debate begin where a 16-0 Warriors team deserves to be placed amongst basketball’s greatest squads. So what if his team is down 3-0 against the Golden State Warriors in the 2017 NBA Finals facing elimination?

As evidenced by the Finals this year, the Cavs are kind of a mess when you get past James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love. “I wish I could have a little bit more control over the reactions in certain situations”, Curry said.

“I never really talk about my legacy”. I saw it, but I don’t know what I was doing. No other player in National Basketball Association history outside of James or Johnson has recorded more than two triple-doubles in the Finals. Former Los Angeles Lakers stars Elgin Baylor and Jerry West each lost 8 times, in part during the 1960s Boston Celtics dynasty era. James actually threw the ball off the backboard to himself in a win-or-go-home Finals game.

Regarding his decision to return to the Cavaliers, James said that “some people were on the fence”, because of the letter. Nowitzki has played five more seasons than James, however. Curry is averaging 28.6 points and shooting 44.2 percent from 3-point territory, and Durant is averaging 27.2 points and shooting 44.9 percent from deep in the playoffs entering Friday’s contest.

“It has nothing to do with passing him in (totals)”.

“My case, going to Miami, we had to clear a lot of space because they didn’t have anybody as far as guys that they wanted to keep as far as Bird rights besides U.D”. In an unprecedented feat, James led the finals in scoring, rebounds, assists, steals and blocked shots.

Durant’s shot over LeBron James gave the Warriors the lead for good, 114-113 with 45.3 seconds remaining.

“If I could have the play over again“, said James, explaining all his options in intricate detail, “I would do the same exact thing”.

James, 32, says he isn’t trying to prove critics wrong as he did in younger days.

“Not me. They’re not about to punk Tristan Thompson“, Tristan Thompson said.