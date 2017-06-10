LeBron not faulting Warriors for building powerhouse

He knew he was taking that shot the whole way. In the postseason, Golden State has outscored its opponents by 227 points when Green has been on the court, giving him the second-best plus/minus on the team, behind Stephen Curry (plus 267). “All told, sweeping the series in Cleveland and not returning twice to the Bay Area, as the Warriors did previous year for Games 5 and 7, would cost the Warriors’ ownership group more than $22 million”. “The best thing with Golden State’s situation is a lot of their guys are drafted”.

But part of that was also Golden State’s concerted effort to neutralize Cleveland big man Tristan Thompson.

Durant’s line: 31 points (10-of-18, 4-of-7, 7-of-8), eight rebounds and four assists. LeBron James played 45:37 of a 48-minute game in Game 3, scoring 39 points, hauling down 11 rebounds and adding nine assists.

Thompson is 4-for-11 shooting with 11 rebounds for the series.

The last time the NBA Finals ended with a sweep came in the 2006-2007 season when the San Antonio Spurs finished off an earlier version of the James-led Cavaliers in four straight. They are not reliant on Curry to run their game anymore (although it does help that he is averaging nearly a triple-double in the Finals).

Warriors coach Steve Kerr, who played for a couple dynasties himself with the Chicago Bulls and Spurs, was on the 72-win Chicago team in 1996 that built a 3-0 lead over the Seattle SuperSonics in the Finals. “Both those guys were unbelievable”. You want to take that shot because you believe in yourself and you’ll live with the results. The Cavs then waited 11 seconds to foul and it felt like the air had just come out of their sail. Stay in front of them.

James, who knows the collective bargaining agreement well as vice president of the Players Association, understands the Warriors can keep this group together for a while.

“It’s probably the most, most firepower I’ve played in my career”, James said.

Kevin Durant hit the game-winning three-pointer in the closing stages of Game Three on Wednesday.

“Of course, you’re deflated from losing a game that you should have won”. They won a championship, and a year ago it was the greatest regular-season team we had played, probably one of the best postseason teams that everybody’s ever seen as well, but we were just able to overcome that.

Last June, it was James who was hoisting the Larry O’Brien trophy, having led the Cavaliers from 3-1 down to beat these Warriors in seven games and finally break this city’s more than half-century championship drought. But for me the most important play of the series was by Kyrie Irving.

“To find a way to win was an fantastic accomplishment and set us up for hopefully a great night Friday where we can back it up”, Curry said. “He’s earned it. He has been in this league for a long time and he’s, I think, at the top of his game at the biggest time“.

“So we try to control the narrative and the conversations and just our talk in the locker room and in practice, especially the last three months of just understanding what our goal is and how we’re going to get there day by day”. “And we have had some good fortune, too”.