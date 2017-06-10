LeBron passes Magic for most NBA Finals triple-doubles as Cavs win

The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 118-113 on Wednesday to take a 3-0 stranglehold on the NBA Finals and move to within one game of an unprecedented flawless run through the playoffs.

Their incredible passing ability, skill to play any position, and do-everything attitude has made them two of the most versatile athletes to ever play the game.

The Cavaliers, meanwhile, were swept out of the Finals 10 years ago this month.

Throughout the second half Wednesday night, Cleveland had hope.

Seven Finals and three championships later, James is facing the same fate. “This has been the best team in our league the last three years”. If the Cavs lose during Friday’s Game 4, James would suffer a 4-0 sweep for the second time in his Finals career (after getting routed by the San Antonio Spurs in 2007) and go 3-5 overall with his three championships coming in 2012, 2013 and 2016. “And they’re playing like one of the best teams once again“.

But coming back from 3-0 deficit against an even more talented Warriors team than the one they needed seven games to beat a year ago is a different story.

They now lead the best-of-seven series 3-0.

Asked before the second quarter what his team needed to do to slow down the Cavaliers, Warriors coach Steve Kerr told ESPN: “Defense”. Seattle took the next two games before losing in Game 6. “But now that we’re in this situation, why not take care of business and finish the job”. “The other stuff doesn’t really matter”.

James, who left Cleveland in 2010 to join All-Stars Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade in Miami, said he doesn’t begrudge the Warriors for signing Kevin Durant and adding him to a roster that already had Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. I played against some great teams, but I don’t think any team has had this type of firepower.

Kevin Durant’s three-game performance in the NBA Finals – he’s averaging 34 points and 10 rebounds and hit the fourth-quarter 3-pointer that essentially ended the series last night – has made him the frontrunner for series MVP.

The Cavs came out aggressive in a must-win game against the Warriors to stay alive. “I mean, just hits an unbelievable game victor, just comes down in transition, that only Kevin Durant can hit”. “That’s exactly what happened throughout the season”. “He’s been an awesome player in this league for a long time, and I think he senses this is his moment, his team”.

Game 4 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio tips off tonight at 9:00 PM ET on ABC.

“We have a golden opportunity going home on Monday to close this thing out”.