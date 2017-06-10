LeBron’s best not good enough in crushing loss to Warriors

The Warriors remained flawless in the 2017 post-season by sweeping the first two games of the NBA Finals at home and enter game three Wednesday at Cleveland on a record 14-0 playoff win streak – two wins shy of the first undefeated run to a championship.

The Golden State Warriors are one win from a sweep, from revenge, from history. Blown out in the first two games, the Cavaliers were much better in Game 3, but just not good enough to beat a team that could go down as one of the best ever.

The Cavaliers are staring at a dire sporting situation: No team in any round of the playoffs has come back from a 3-0 deficit. “It’s definitely not something we’re focused on”.

This story has been corrected to show that the Pittsburgh Penguins had 14 straight postseason wins in only one season, not two.

Hearing that, Warriors forward Draymond Green began a long period of laughter before saying, “That’s my thoughts”.

The Warriors still lead 67-61, but the Pachulia foul and Irving solo sequence helped turn a potential 10- or 11-point lead into a two-possession game in what is a do-or-die Game 3 for the defending National Basketball Association champions.

James, the Cleveland Cavaliers believe, can carry his squad on both ends of the floor against the juggernaut Golden State Warriors. “I’ve played against some great teams, but I don’t think no team has had this type of firepower”.

When asked if checking Kevin Durant is wearing him out ahead of Game 3 of the NBA Finals, an annoyed LeBron James shot back that he’s “averaging a triple-double”.

Showing off his ability to spin in shots high off the backboard, Irving scored 16 in the third quarter and the Cavs held the Warriors to 22 points in their lowest scoring output in any quarter in this postseason.

Klay Thompson had 30 points for the Warriors and Stephen Curry finished with 26 points and 13 rebounds. Kyle Korver‘s dunk in the second quarter was just the 36-year-old’s second all season.

LeBron James led the Cave with 39.

“We just wanted to hang around”, Durant said.

It did not take a whole lot of consideration to realize Kevin Durant would tip the scales westward, but the former MVP has proven to be not only talented, but demoralizing.

“I mean, just hits an unbelievable game victor, just comes down in transition, that only Kevin Durant can hit”.

“And nothing was really going our way, but we were still there”.

Durant, often matched up with James, finished the first quarter with eight points to James’ 16.

The Game 3 record follows another historic shooting performance in the previous game, when the Warriors made 18 3-pointers to match the record for makes in an NBA Finals game. Their combined 77 points was the most by a duo in a loss in Finals history, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.