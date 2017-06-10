Legacy Canceled by Fox

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 12-episode reboot starring Corey Hawkins averaged 17.6 million viewers, but the network chose to cancel it and revive the franchise in another form. Twelve episodes of the action drama aired on the network earlier this year. That means stars Corey Hawkins, who plays the lead Eric Carter, and Jimmy Smits, who portrays John Donovan, won’t be involved.

The Hollywood Reporter suggested all was not lost, and network executives were talking to producers about different options for reviving the format.

While “24: Legacy” is dead, the idea behind a new “24” series isn’t gone just yet. This new reboot doesn’t yet have a series order let alone a creative team, but it sounds like there’s interest on the side of Fox to keep this franchise alive no matter what.

Despite canceling Legacy, Fox still considers the franchise of great value; and is now discussing its future with producers Howard Gordon and Brian Grazer.

The original series ran for eight seasons before its remake with original star Kiefer Sutherland for event series “24: Live Another Day“. 24 was very much a show of the post-9/11 world, and it received criticism for its portrayal of torture tactics on the part of Jack Bauer. Perhaps Fox can craft something like that with a future take on the classic 24 franchise. By the end of the season the show had a 1.4 demo average with the Super Bowl airing factored in and a 0.97 demo average in its regular timeslot, putting it on the bubble for renewal.