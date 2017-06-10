‘Lies, plain and simple’ – Comey on Trump admin

As he confirmed for Senator Angus King, I-Maine, however, Comey was firm in his belief that the president’s suggestion to drop the Russian investigation was a directive. Not just because a foreign adversary has tried to undermine our democracy but because the 2016 election is unlikely to be the last time the Russians attempt such a thing.

He had a friend pass the memo to the Times in the hopes it would trigger the appointment of a special counsel.

And in testimony that exposed deep distrust between the president and the veteran lawman, Comey described intense discomfort about their one-on-one conversations, saying he decided he immediately needed to document the discussions in memos.

“But then the explanations, the shifting explanations confused me and increasingly concerned me”.

“When I was appointed Federal Bureau of Investigation director in 2013, I understood that I served at the pleasure of the president”, Mr Comey told the Senate Intelligence Committee in one of the most widely anticipated United States congressional hearing in years.

He later said he thought Trump’s firing of him was an effort to hinder the FBI’s investigation into Russian meddling, which he said was “a big deal”. Comey did not say why he found fault with the article but said standard procedure among US intelligence officials is not to contest inaccurate stories based on classified information. But Comey also corroborated Trump’s account that he was told by Comey he was not under investigation.

Trump’s critics have seized on that statement to argue that Trump attempted to interfere with an ongoing FBI investigation, which may amount to obstruction of justice. Indeed, Mr. Comey was cautious not to reveal much about what investigators are uncovering and instead reviewed what he had already offered in written testimony – much of it about whether the president sought to affect the investigation and perhaps even obstruct justice, a potentially impeachable offense.

“I asked a friend of mine to share the content of the memo with a reporter”, Comey said. My judgment was, I need to get that out into the public square.

After re-examining its February 14 article alleging contacts between members of the Trump campaign and senior Russian intelligence officials during the run-up to the election, The New York Times announced Thursday that it stands by its reporting, despite testimony to the contrary from former FBI Director James Comey.

Marc Kaskowitz, Mr Trump’s personal lawyer, launched a swift and scathing attack. Telemundo, in the moments before Comey started, also showed a simulated reconstruction of Trump and Comey meeting in the White House, with conversations in Spanish printed in cartoon-like bubbles over their heads.

“Lordy, I hope there are tapes”, Comey remarked at one point Thursday, suggesting such evidence would back up his account over any claims from the president. He said Mr Trump could say he was merely vouching for Mr Flynn’s character and voicing concerns about how the probe was interfering with his ability to function as president. “President, this is wrong?'” Comey refused on Thursday to say whether Trump committed a crime in pressuring him to drop the probe.

“Maybe if I were stronger, I would have”, Comey told her.

If Comey had not gone public in July, he would not have felt compelled to announce in late October that he had reopened the email investigation, a revelation that probably lost the election for Hillary Clinton. “If the election were on October 27, I would be your president”, Clinton said last month.

“That concerned me because that language tracked how the campaign was talking about the FBI’s work and that’s concerning”, Comey said.

“We had an investigation open at the time so that gave me a queasy feeling”, he added.