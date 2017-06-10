It’s claimed the apology came about about angry Liverpool owners FSG demanded the club apologise for their public pursuit of the player – done so before a fee had been agreed with Southampton.

Liverpool desperately need to sign a solid central defender to improve their back line and they were heavily linked with Southampton star Virgil van Dijk.

Southampton manager Claude Puel and the club’s chairman Ralph Krueger have previously insisted Van Dijk will not be allowed to leave St Mary’s in the summer.

“We respect Southampton’s position and can confirm we have ended any interest in the player“.

Klopp is understood to have been key in persuading Van Dijk to favour Liverpool over the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City, and Southampton believe that amounts to an illegal approach.

It’s a rumor that makes sense given Van Dijk’s quality and Liverpool’s needs, and given the clubs’ histories with each other it’s not unreasonable to expect that a deal would get done eventually.

As a result, Liverpool’s chase for the Netherlands worldwide dramatically collapsed on Wednesday night, with the Merseyside giants releasing a statement and apologising for creating media speculation around the player.

Liverpool were reported to be on the brink of signing the Netherlands worldwide in a club-record deal from Southampton earlier this week.

As noted in the same report, Manchester City and Chelsea have also been linked with the Netherlands global, who has established a reputation as one of the best defenders in the Premier League.

The 25-year-old – who joined Southampton in 2015 after impressing at Scottish champions Celtic – would cost around £60 million (69m euros, $77m), according to reports.

Rickie Lambert, Adam Lallana, Nathaniel Clyne, Dejan Lovren and Sadio Mane have all made the journey in recent years – four of them remain first team regulars with Liverpool.