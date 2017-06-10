Liverpool apologizes for Van Dijk saga, ends pursuit

Micky Quinn has criticised Liverpool’s handling of their attempts to sign Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk.

Their pursuit of Southampton’s Virgil van Dijk began and ended in two days, but the ending is perhaps the most embarrassing part.

Well, with a move to Liverpool seemingly unlikely and Man City or Chelsea unlikely to pay the £70m that Southampton want for Van Dijk, he could find himself staying at St Mary’s at least until the January transfer window.

Prior to the apology, Southampton had reported Liverpool to the Premier League and asked them to investigate an alleged illegal approach.

While I am in total agreement with the Guardian that this has been a “severe and avoidable setback“, for both the club and Klopp, we simply can not afford to go crawling back on hands and knees for Van Dijk.

“I’d love to see him in a red shirt”.

Having joined Southampton from Celtic in a £13m transfer in 2015, the 25-year-old defender has maintained the impressive displays he showed in Scotland.

That followed apparently confirmation from the Dutch defender suggesting he had chose to move to Anfield, inspiring his club to contact the Football Association to investigate whether their player had been “tapped up” by Liverpool.

Liverpool have regularly plundered Southampton over recent seasons with former Saints players Adam Lallana, Dejan Lovren, Sadio Mane and Nathaniel Clyne all now playing at Anfield.

“We do not need to sell any player for the first time since I’ve been here”, Krueger said.

The new deal was a reward for a series of impressive performances at the heart of Saints’ defence although he has not played since January after sustaining ankle ligament damage.

Instead, Liverpool and Southampton stuck to the agenda, which was a Premier League board discussion involving a number of officials about oversees TV money. From the Luis Suarez ban to overstepping their bounds when trying to sign Clint Dempsey or the ticket price debacle last season, the Fenway Sports Group may have just applied the icing on their cake of embarrassment.