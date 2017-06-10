Lockheed F-35 jets grounded at Luke Air Force Base -USAF

Luke Air Force Base in Arizona halted flights of its F-35 fighter jets on Friday after an increase in the number of pilots experiencing “hypoxia-like symptoms”.

The crews experienced a range of symptoms, from slight dizziness and disorientation to tingling and coldness in their extremities, but were trained to recognise the problems and landed safely using the aircraft’s backup oxygen system, says a spokeswoman for Luke AFB.

“Luke is taking a safety day today,”said Lieutenant Jennifer Hyden, spokeswoman for the 33rd Fighter Wing based out of Eglin”.

US Air Force F-35s had previously been grounded in September 2016 as fight operations had to be suspended after a discovery that electrical lines in their fuel tanks had cracked, the report noted. He initially said flying would resume Saturday but later said he had been mistaken. The 56 Fighter Wing’s squadrons at Luke train pilots from the US Air Force as well as from other nations buying the F-35A, including Norway, Italy, and Australia.

“The Air Force takes these physiological incidents seriously, and our focus is on the safety and well-being of our pilots“, said Brigadier-General Brook Leonard, commanding officer of the 56th Fighter Wing at Luke.

Additionally, the F-35 has posed a risk to smaller pilots due to its ejection seat. In 2012, the Air Force had to track down a mystery after at least a dozen pilots flying Lockheed’s F-22 Raptor fighters became dizzy and disoriented.

The US Marine Corps variant, F-35B, was the first to be declared operationally capable.

Lockheed employs about 14,000 in west Fort Worth, where it builds the F-35, including 8,800 who work on the stealth fighter program.

The Navy has also recently ground its T-45 Goshawk planes after pilots complained of headaches and oxygen deprivation.

Navy investigators had identified 382 cases, including 130 that involved some form of oxygen contamination, and 114 with a failure of the jet’s system that maintains cabin pressure. Hypoxia is often associated with oxygen deprivation.

According to an Air Force spokesperson, the F-35 Joint Program Office has “stood up a formal action team of engineers, maintainers, and aeromedical specialists to examine the incidents to better understand the issue”.