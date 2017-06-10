London attack: who are the victims?

Seven people were killed in the assault, which occurred Saturday when three masked men drove a van into pedestrians on the bridge before jumping out and stabbing people at random.

Twenty-one people remain in critical condition in hospital in the wake of the terror atrocity.

Another friend, who also said he reported Butt to police, told the BBC’s Asian network that the terrorist, who was known as Abu or Abs, had been radicalised watching videos of the infamous American hate preacher Ahmad Musa Jibril.

Police said little about the additional arrests in the same general part of the city, other than to confirm that more raids had taken place early Monday.

She also defended cuts to police numbers, stating that the Metropolitan Police is “well resourced” and has “very powerful counter-terrorism capabilities”.

Police face tough questions after it emerged that Butt, who was a British citizen and is being named as a ringleader behind the atrocity, had been investigated by officers in 2015 but had been “prioritised accordingly” after no intelligence to suggest he was planning an attack was discovered.

Prime Minister Theresa May said the country must do “more, much more” to fight the “evil ideology” of Islamist extremism.

Nickie Aiken, leader of Westminster Council, said she believes the Westminster Bridge barriers should be permanent installations.

U.S. President Donald Trump has been briefed on the situation and offered his support for the United Kingdom in a tweet Saturday.

In that spirit, her fiancé, Tyler Ferguson, and his family said they plan to start a charity in her name.

“At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is “no reason to be alarmed!”

The first victim of the attack has been named as Canadian national Christine Archibald, who worked in a homeless shelter until she moved to Europe to be with her fiance.

Her family said in a statement: “We grieve the loss of our handsome, loving daughter and sister. She had room in her heart for everyone and believed strongly that every person was to be valued and respected”, said her family, who live in Castlegar in British Columbia, in a statement. May’s Conservative Party’s lead over Labour has narrowed markedly from 20 points or more when she called the election in April to a range between one and 12 points now, although the Conservatives are still widely expected to win a majority. London Bridge train station also reopened. Like May, senior police officials described a recent spate of terror attacks – the bridge rampage was the third major strike in three months – as posing an “unprecedented” threat. May hit back by criticising Corbyn, a pacifist who has opposed some security legislation in parliament and expressed reservations in the past about police responding to armed attackers with “shoot-to-kill” tactics.

The attack happened about a week after another apparent terrorist strike at the Manchester Arena following an Ariana Grande concert.

A woman lays a bouquet of flowers at a pedestrian crossing by Borough market in London on June 5, 2017.