London mayor tells AP he doesn’t care about Trump tweets

London Mayor Sadiq Khan escalated his war of words with President Trump late Monday, suggesting the USA president’s planned state visit to Britain should be canceled.

Khuram Shazad Butt, 27 and Rachid Redouane, 30, both of Barking, carried out the attack with a third assailant, named on Tuesday as Youssef Zaghba, which killed seven people and injured 48.

The Republican president took comments made by Mr Khan out of context to accuse him of being too relaxed in the face of terror.

Mr Khan has called for the US President’s planned state visit to the United Kingdom to be scrapped, but Mrs May has now said Mr Trump’s controversial trip will go ahead.

“When you have a special relationship it’s no different to when you’ve got a close mate, you stand with them in times of adversity but call them out when they’re wrong and there are many things about which Donald Trump is wrong”.

Sadiq Khan has felt the wrath of Donald Trump more frequently than any other British politician.

On Monday, a spokesman for Khan said: “The mayor is focused on dealing with Saturday’s horrific and cowardly attack and working with the police, the emergency services and the Government to keep London safe”.

“But what I will say is that as Mayor of London Sadiq was perfectly right to reassure the public about the presence of armed officers on the streets”, he said. “[Mainstream media] is working hard to sell it!” tweeted Trump.

Trump took aim at Mayor Sadiq Khan, London’s first Muslim mayor, by twice taking to Twitter to slam Khan’s statement after the attack that Londoners had “no reason to be alarmed”.

The president has responded to criticisms that his tweets were disrespectful in the wake of a terrorist attack in another tweet, CNN reports.

“The invitation has been issued and accepted but I see no reason to change that”, he said.

Khan, who became the first Muslim mayor of a major Western capital city when he was elected in 2016, in October called Trump’s campaign pledge to ban Muslims from entering the U.S. “ignorant”. “Two weeks later, he’s proven to be right”.

“This is a time for us to reach out to the world, to understand more about what is happening – not just in our own country, but indeed across the globe”, said Clinton.

“I don’t think that’s actually true”, Sanders said, according to The Guardian. Trump defended his earlier tweet by claiming Khan was only giving a “pathetic excuse”.