London police arrest 6 as attack footage is released

“But I did my best, and I think he was worn down on the inside”, she said. Eight people were killed and dozens were injured.

“He was under heavy police surveillance and everything could have led him to prison”, said Ms Collina, who was “happy” that her son seemed to be “under police control”.

Police have named the attackers as Khurum Butt, 27, who had been known for his extremist views; 30-year-old Rachid Redouane, also known as Rachid Elkhdar; and Youssef Zaghba, a 22-year-old Italian national of Moroccan descent who was reportedly working in a London restaurant.

Born in Pakistan, Butt’s family in Britain released a statement on Wednesday apologizing for his actions.

Friends and neighbors had reported Butt for accessing online material and for trying to groom children in his local area. KFC spokeswoman Jules Pars said Wednesday that Butt worked there in 2015.

The BBC reports Zaghba was not prosecuted but was placed on the watch list.

Zaghba first came to the attention of the Italian authorities in March 2016 when he was detained at Bologna Airport. Italian officials said suspicions about him had been shared with British authorities.

“We joked about how he was going to pick me up at the airport in London“.

He was stopped at Bologna airport on 15 March past year travelling with just a backpack, very little money and a one-way ticket to Istanbul; crossing the border from Turkey into Syria had become a regular route for those seeking to join rebels fighting the Bashar al-Assad’s regime. He said it was a dream they had sent to him through the Internet. The Italian authorities seized his phone and several SIM cards but did not arrest him because there was not evidence he had committed a crime.

Zaghba lived in Morocco for much of his life but had made short visits to Italy to see his mother in Bologna.

Collina said she had last spoken to her son on Thursday afternoon.

She said she wanted people to know how sorry she was. She said she told her son to be careful about anything he did after that, including surfing the internet, adding that she didn’t approve of his London friends and never felt comfortable in his London neighborhood. “And after I thought that these images of a garden were similar to the images of paradise”. Collina said she last spoke to her son two days before the attack and that in retrospect she realises “it was a goodbye call”.

“In the past, even before he tried to take that flight, he showed me a few videos on Syria”, his mother said.

The attack, the third in Britain in three months involving suspects who had been on the radar of British authorities, has raised questions over the government’s ability to protect Britain following cuts to police numbers in recent years. He has said cuts in the number of police officers have had an impact on the ability to prevent attacks. “The tempo is there in a way we haven’t seen before”, May had said. O’Leary was one of 13 people arrested after Saturday’s attacks.

Moments after naming the identity of the third London attacker identified as Youssef Zaghba, British police received hard knocks from Italian officials who claim they passed on concerns about the attacker to British intelligence officials previous year. The second man, Rachid Redouane, had not aroused any suspicions.