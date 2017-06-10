London police confirm eighth victim in deadly terrorist attack

One of the three terrorists, slain by British police during a deadly attack in London last Saturday and having double Italian and Moroccan citizenship, had been flagged as a potential threat by Italian security services, Italian media reported Tuesday.

The body was recovered near Limehouse, downstream of London Bridge, at around 7.45pm on Tuesday by specialist officers from the marine police unit.

“Formal identification has not yet taken place, however Mr. Thomas’ next of kin have been informed of this development“.

Butt, also known as Abu Zaitun, 27, appeared on Channel 4’s The Jihadis Next Door and lived in Barking.

The trio, wearing fake suicide bomb vests, were shot dead by eight officers outside a pub after police opened fire with an “unprecedented” hail of 50 bullets.

Eight people died and 48 were injured in the attacks, including four unarmed policemen who had attempted to tackle the terrorists to the floor. Nearly 50 were injured.

Police were called at around 10.08pm on Saturday night to reports of a vehicle striking pedestrians on London Bridge. He was not a police or MI5 subject of interest.

His girlfriend was struck and seriously injured by the van.

The Metropolitan Police said they had arrested two suspects, 27 and 29 years old, on terrorism charges and a 33-year-old associate on drug charges in Ilford, east London.

Prosecutors ordered the suspect’s phone and passport seized, detained him on suspicion of being a foreign fighter on his way to join IS ranks in Syria, and charged him with worldwide terrorism.

London officials said a large part of the outer cordon of the crime scene had reopened.

The fallout from the attack has eclipsed other issues in the British political campaign ahead of Thursday’s parliamentary election, with both the ruling Conservatives and opposition Labour Party battling to defend their records on security.

In the Saturday night rampage, the attackers first drove a rented van into a crowd and then jumped out and randomly stabbed people they encountered.

The attack, the third in Britain in three months, has raised questions over the government’s ability to protect Britain following cuts to police numbers in recent years.