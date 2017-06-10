London terror attack: Three more arrests in probe, say Police

Police searching for a French man missing since Saturday recovered a body from the River Thames on Tuesday night.

Two men were arrested by police “supported by firearms officers” on a street in Ilford, east London, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement yesterday.

The third man, 29, was also arrested on suspicion of the preparation of terrorist acts and all three have been taken for questioning while detectives search the residential address and a business premises.

Australian authorities are working with United Kingdom police to determine what happened to Brisbane woman Sara Zelenak, 21, who is still missing after being separated from friends on London Bridge during the attack.

The Home Office has not commented as there is an ongoing police investigation, while Scotland Yard has said Zaghba, who lived in east London, was not a police or MI5 subject of interest.

Khuram Butt, Rachid Redouane and Youssef Zaghba killed eight people when they ploughed into pedestrians on London Bridge before embarking on a brutal stabbing rampage around Borough Market.

With that, 17 people have now been arrested in connection with the attack on Saturday that killed eight people and wounded several.

The attackers first drove a rented van into a crowd and then jumped out and randomly stabbed people they encountered.

Zaghba may have been stopped at Bologna airport previous year with a one-way ticket to Istanbul with just a backpack, passport and mobile phone on him.

May described the latest incident as “an attack on the free world“. However, they did not arrest him because he held an Italian passport, and “having extremist material on a phone isn’t against the law in Italy”, according to the CNN report. The three attackers were shot dead at the scene by police.

Public anger has grown at how the men were able to carry out an attack despite alarms being raised to the authorities, particularly after police revealed the Manchester bomber Salman Abedi was also known to intelligence services.

If confirmed, Thomas would be the eighth person killed in the vehicle and knife attack.

Police said Tuesday that his family has been notified. “But there was no intelligence to suggest that this attack was being planned and the investigation had been prioritised accordingly”.

The disclosure raises questions about the police’s judgment and increases pressure on Prime Minister Theresa May, who three days before a national election is facing criticism for overseeing cuts to police during her years as interior minister, Reuters noted.