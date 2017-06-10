On Tuesday morning, the third and final London Bridge attacker was named as Youssef Zaghba, a Moroccan-Italian man.

Police have said Saturday’s attack involved three men who were inside a van that struck pedestrians on London Bridge, and then got out and stabbed numerous people at a nearby market area before being shot dead by police.

So far, 11 people have been detained by the police in a series of raids following the attack in which seven people were killed and several others injured. They said he is believed to be an Italian national of Moroccan descent who lived in East London, and that he had not been a subject of interest for either police or the MI5 intelligence agency.

“A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of terrorist acts (contrary to section 5 Terrorism Act 2006) and has been taken into custody at a south London police station under the Terrorism Act 2000″.

An undated handout picture released by the British Metropolitan Police Service in London on June 5, 2017 shows Khuram Shazad Butt (L) and Rachid Redouane from Barking, east London, believed by police to be two of the three attackers in the June 3 terror attack on London Bridge.

Butt, 27, a British citizen who was born in Pakistan, featured in a controversial Channel 4 documentary past year called The Jihadi Next Door, and was known to the intelligence service.

London police have said all 12 people from the Barking neighborhood held since the attack have been freed.

Known locally as “Abz”, he was a father to a toddler and baby and a keen gym-goer and weightlifter, neighbours said. Transport for London confirmed he worked for London Underground in customer services before leaving last October. Police said Butt was previously known to authorities, but had not been viewed as a serious threat. He has said cuts in the number of police officers have had an impact on the ability to prevent attacks. A string of opinion polls over the past couple of weeks have pointed to a narrowing in the gap between her Conservative Party and the main opposition Labour Party. Much of the area around London Bridge remained cordoned off as commuters struggled to work in the driving rain.

Meanwhile, another victim has been named as Australian Kirsty Boden, who her family said ran towards London Bridge in an effort to help people.