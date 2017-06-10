London terrorist on bail at time of attack

In Britain’s third Islamist attack in as many months, the three men rammed a van into pedestrians on London Bridge on Saturday night before running into the bustling Borough Market area, where they slit throats and stabbed people.

The information on Youssef Zaghba, Italian authorities said on Tuesday, was shared with the United Kingdom in April 2016, in a revelation set to add further pressure on the British intelligence service. He was allegedly on his way to Syria and was carrying only a backpack.

The Italian reports said Zaghba was intercepted at the Bologna airport previous year as he was about to board a plane for Turkey, apparently with the intention of joining Islamic State militants in Syria.

Scotland Yard said the 29-year-old man was arrested after police stormed a home in Newham just after 1.15am.

Two men were arrested by police “supported by firearms officers” on a street in Ilford in east London, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

People look at a floral tribute near London Bridge, London, on Wednesday, commemorating the victims of Saturday’s attack.

CCTV video has emerged of police firing at the London Bridge attackers. Police reportedly found Islamic State group propaganda on Zaghba’s phone but did not have enough evidence to hold him.

Security has become a key issue in the run-up to Thursday’s general election. Butt was previously known to police and the domestic spy agency MI5, and was a British citizen who had been born in Pakistan, the police said.

The third attacker, Rachid Radouane, 30, also from Barking, was not known to the security services.

At the time of the attack, Butt worked as a receptionist at a fitness center in Ilford, a friend from the gym said. “The tempo is there in a way we haven’t seen before”, May had said.

“Cuts on this scale would make it harder to foil future terrorist attacks on our city – and as the mayor of London I’m simply not willing to stand by and let that happen”, Khan said. One police officer is seen kicking the body of one of the dead attackers.

As interior minister from 2010 to 2016, May oversaw a drop of 20,000 in the number of police officers in England and Wales, which her main opponent, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, said should never have happened and warranted her resignation.

He was working at a London restaurant and was still in contact with his mother.

