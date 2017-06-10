‘Lordy, I Hope There Are Tapes’: Highlights Of James Comey’s Testimony

What will be more fodder for the president’s supporters is Comey’s admission that he leaked contents of memos of his private meetings with Trump to the press through an intermediary after being fired from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

“I asked a friend of mine to share the content of the memo with a reporter”.

“I was sacked in some way to change, or the endeavor was to change, the way the Russian Federation investigation was being conducted”, Comey testified under oath.

“In ordinary court situations, even putting aside the very different perceptions of the relative credibility of the two men, the contemporaneous documentation of the conversations at a time when Comey had no apparent reason to fabricate his report of the conversation, that makes it highly likely that his narrative is the accurate one”.

“I was honestly concerned that he might lie about the nature of our meeting, and so I thought it really important to document”, Comey said. “And my judgment was I needed to get that out into the public square”.

Democrats on the Senate Intelligence Committee took advantage of Comey’s mention of this in his opening statement to raise such questions about Sessions’ recusal on Thursday.

The high profile hearing is scheduled to find out the circumstances under which Comey was sacked and if Trump had interfered with FBI investigations. And Comey then basically began orchestrating the hiring of a special counsel to lead the FBI’s investigation into Russian U.S. election meddling.

“The hearing raised serious questions about Attorney General Sessions that he and the Justice Department must answer immediately”, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a floor speech shortly after the hearing with Comey ended.

Sen. Jim Risch, an Idaho Republican, pressed Comey to state that Trump never “directed” Comey to drop the Flynn investigation.

Earlier in his testimony, Comey told Burr he simply would not draw any conclusions regarding obstruction of justice.

Mr Comey said Mr Trump told him at a meeting in the White House in February: “I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Mr Flynn go”.

“I woke up in the middle of the night on Monday night, because it didn’t dawn on me originally, that there might be corroboration for our conversation, there might be a tape”, Comey said.

Trump’s private attorney, Marc Kasowitz, seized on Comey’s affirmation that he told Trump he was not personally under investigation.

Trump Jr. took issue with Comey’s comments about whether the president was ordering him to drop the investigation of former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

After being fired, Comey said he was distressed to see the president mislead people about the circumstances that led to his termination.

Kasowitz released an angry – and appallingly typed – statement to the press accusing Comey of leaking confidential information by handing over his memos about conversations with Trump to someone he knew would in turn provide the information to the media. Comey injected a moment of levity, exclaiming, “Lordy, I hope there are tapes!” Others did not think his actions amounted to a leak.

“I never had meetings with Russian operatives or Russian intermediaries about the Trump campaign”, Sessions said in March. “President, this is wrong, ‘?” “Maybe if I were stronger I would have”.

The hearing unfolded amid intense political interest, and within a remarkable political context as Comey delivered detrimental testimony about the president who fired him, a president who won election only after Comey damaged his opponent, Hillary Clinton, in the final days of the campaign. Clinton has blamed her defeat on Comey’s October 28 announcement that he was re-opening the investigation of her email practices.

What did the president meant when he said what he said? Why would you kick the attorney general… the chief of staff out, to talk to me, if it was about something else?

“That concerned me because that language tracked how the campaign was talking about the FBI’s work and that’s concerning”, Comey said. “That to me as an investigator, is a very significant fact”.

Many Democrats still blame Comey for Clinton’s loss, leading Trump to apparently believe they would applaud him for firing Comey last month. The opposite was the case as the firing created an enormous political firestorm that has stalled Trump’s legislative agenda on Capitol Hill and taken over Washington.

James Comey finally testified Thursday.

“There should be no fuzz on this. The Russians interfered”, Comey stated firmly.