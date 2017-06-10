Louisville tops Kentucky 5-2 in NCAA super regional opener

Ellis’s 2-out, 3-run blast in the fifth inning helped the Cardinals to a 5-2 victory over their archrivals in Game 1 of the best-of-3 Super Regional.

The NCAA Super Regional features the final 16 teams in the tournament, with the eight winners in the match-ups this weekend traveling to the College World Series that begins next Saturday in Omaha. No more. He launched a 3-2 changeup breaking ball over the left-field fence for a three-run home run in the fifth that pushed Louisville ahead, 5-0.

The Wildcats scored two runs in the 9th inning and brought the tying run to the plate, but pinch-hitter T.J. Collett struck out to end the game.

Kade McClure (8-3) earned the win, pitching 5.1 scoreless innings. He issued a leadoff walk to Logan Taylor to start the inning and struck out Fitch, but was replaced by lefthanded junior Zach Logue after falling behind in the count 2-0 to Devin Mann.

Saturday’s game will be on ESPN. “Our players, there’s no question they’ll be able to draw back from their experiences that we had this past weekend”.

“We’ve done it before”, Kentucky’s Kole Cottam said. And on three occasions, the Wildcats came through, ultimately winning an NCAA Baseball Regional for the first time.

While the SEC’s most potent offense failed Kentucky, there is comfort in its most reliable trait resurfacing late: “We’ve battled through everything and never stopped competing”, Cottam said, “throughout the entire game, the entire season”.

Kentucky trailed 5-2 in the ninth in the super regional opener. “So that’s kind of going to help us (and) motivate us”. “Whether he has his best stuff or doesn’t, we know he’s going to give us a quality start”.

“I’m not ready to tell you that”, Mingione said, with a laugh.

So there’s that, and this: The Cats played a clunker in its first regular-season game against Louisville, too, then responded with a victory in the rematch.

UK’s ace is a 6-foot-11 sophomore righty from White Bear Lake, Minn., who spent much of his freshman season as the team’s closer and emerged this year as the Wildcats’ regular Friday starter. Sean Hjelle of United Kingdom who is the SEC pitcher of the year, and Louisville’s Brendan McKay who might end up being the second pick in the upcoming Major League Draft.

“Brendan McKay is going to be one of the top couple of picks in the (MLB) Draft”, Mingione said.

The best pitcher in the Southeastern Conference (Hjelle) against the national player of the year (McKay). If necessary, the Sunday game also will take place at noon and be broadcast on one of those two networks.