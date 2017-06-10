Luciano Spalletti confirmed as Inter Milan coach

Inter have now confirmed that former AS Roma coach, Luciano Spaletti will take over as head coach and has signed a two-year deal. While Roma was, correctly or not, reticent to throw that sort of money at Wojciech Szczesny, they had no issue ponying up for the talented young Brazilian some 18 months ago, fending off Barcelona in the process.

Inter Milan have named former Roma coach Luciano Spalletti as their new manager. And sure, you can make the argument that had he shown more in training, he would have garnered more first team appearances, but he was only 19-years-old this season, new to the league, new to life in Europe and, let’s face it, new to being an adult.

He has three years remaining on his current contract at Inter.

By getting the best out of the likes of Bosnian striker Edin Dzeko, winger Mohamed Salah and Dutch midfielder Kevin Strootman, the Giallorossi ran eventual champions Juventus close throughout 2016-17 and only surrendered their hopes of winning the Scudetto in the penultimate match. Totti’s last game – a 3-2 victory over Genoa – was marked by a negative reception for Spalletti and two days later he was out of work.

Inter has not won a trophy since taking the Club World Cup title in 2011, a year after achieving a treble highlighted by the Champions League title under then-coach Jose Mourinho.

Spalletti will be presented to the media at a news conference on Wednesday having been given the chance to lead the club by new owners, Chinese company Suning Holdings Group.