Flexing his diplomatic muscles, French President Emmanuel Macron said he had “extremely frank, direct” talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, pushing for cooperation on Syria and against the ISIS group but also launching an extraordinary attack on two state-funded Russian media outlets he accused of spreading “lying propaganda”.

BEARDSLEY: After a one-on-one meeting with just interpreters, no advisers, and a long lunch, Macron and Putin finally emerged for a joint press conference in the great Hall of Battles at Versailles.

Instead of reporting on his campaign, Macron said, the two Kremlin-funded outlets aimed at readers outside Russian Federation had simply published “serious falsehoods” and “lying propaganda”. “They are organs of influence“.

Before the election, Putin had expressly backed Macron’s opponent, Marine Le Pen, leader of the anti-immigrant National Front. On the eve of the vote, Macron’s campaign suffered a cyberattack that it compared to the hacking of candidate Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign a year ago. Putin’s face showed a very embarrassed man knowing that all these Russian medias never function without governmental authorization.

Amid the Congressional and FBI investigation into Russia’s alleged meddling in the US presidential vote, Macron’s aides claimed in February that Russian groups were interfering with his campaign. The Kremlin has denied involvement, and Putin on Monday reiterated that.

“Once Le Pen asked us for a meeting, we could not refuse her since she had been always a supporter for the development of relations with our country”, Putin said.

With Putin standing beside him, he publicly warned the Russian leader that the use of chemical weapons was a “red line” for France. He also said that usage of Chemical Weapons would draw immediate response from France which is already fighting terrorism in its own soil.

In Syrian conflict Moscow backs President Bashar al-Assad while France supports rebel groups trying to overthrow him.

The Russian president was in France for talks with Macron, two weeks after his election victory. Putin said that sanctions placed on Russian Federation over its acts in Ukraine were “in no way” helping stabilize the situation. Macron and Putin also hugged goodbye and shook hands, both smiling, after ending their meetings with a visit to an exhibit about the 300th anniversary of Russian Czar Peter the Great’s trip to Paris.

Macron, who took office two weeks ago, has said dialogue with Russian Federation is vital in tackling a number of worldwide disputes.

The French leader said this issue demands “an inclusive political solution”.

His invitation to the Russia leader was a surprise after the tough stance on Russia Macron took during the French election. But when the two men finally did emerge to speak with members of the media, Macron and Putin expressed optimism that their two countries could work together on the daunting list of issues.

“I will be demanding in my exchanges with Russian Federation”, he added.

Responding to a question about sanctions against Russian Federation over Ukraine, Putin answered, “These sanctions do not contribute at all to settling the crisis in Ukraine”. “Let’s fight for all the restrictions in the global economy to be scrapped”.

