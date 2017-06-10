Maharashtra Board MSBSHSE SSC Class 10 Results Expected to Declare Today @ mahresult

If you’ve been waiting for the SSC results all through this week, you might have to hold on a little longer. The stress of passing the Maharashtra SSC Exams has known to have negative affects on studens.

Maharashtra’s SSC results for 2017 are likely to be out the coming week, Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) officials have said. As today, the board will declare the result for 2017 exam of Class 10. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education conducts the HSC and SSC Examinations in the state of Maharashtra through its nine Divisional Boards located at Pune, Mumbai, Aurangabad, Nasik, Kolhapur, Amravati, Latur, Nagpur and Ratnagiri.

Click on the link flashing SSC Examination Results 2017. Putting these rumours to rest, MSBSHSE has issued a statement, saying, “The State board has yet not declared any date for declaring the result of SSC 2017”.

Earlier in the month there were reports that Maharashtra Board Result for class 10th students will be released on 9th June. And here are the simple steps by which you can check your Maharashtra Board 10th exam result 2017. Next only to the UP Board, the Maharashtra State Board has this year enrolled almost 16 lakh students in Class 10 SSC examinations.

Over the last few days, several SSC result dates have been doing the rounds on social media. The pass percentage for Maharashtra Class 12 this year saw a dip this year and recorded at 89.5 percent. Updates, as and when available, would be published here. But there is no official confirmation of the result release date and time from the Board.