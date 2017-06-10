Majority of Republican voters say Trump tweets too much

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Kentucky Republican, has reiterated several times that he is “not a fan” of the president’s tweets. The travel ban is one such example, as Sean Spicer had earlier chided reporters for calling it a travel ban before Trump’s tweet affirmed that the president believed it was.

Jackson says President Trump’s use of social media makes it hard to get things done in Washington, and internationally.

Later in the day on Tuesday, the Knight First Amendment Institute – a Columbia University-based legal group – issued President Trump a letter asking him to unblock the accounts of citizens who have expressed opposing views to the president without violating Twitter’s terms of service.

The Morning Consult/Politico survey was also taken before Trump started an online tiff with London Mayor Sadiq Khan over his handling of the most recent terror attack to rock London. After a relatively buttoned up foreign trip where he didn’t hold a news conference and didn’t tweet much, Trump reembraced Twitter, launching a series a tweets about the “fake” media soon after landing late Saturday May 28.

But while Spicer flaunted Trump’s millions of followers, other White House officials have sought to delineate the difference between the tweets and official forms of presidential correspondence.

Sixty-nine percent of voters overall think Trump uses the social media site too often. “It’s not policy, it’s not an executive order, it’s social media”. It’s social media. Please understand the difference. These are serious words coming out of the highest office holder in the land, and all that this bot does is just give those messages the proper honor they deserve.These are statements of the president.

JAMEEL JAFFER: I don’t even think it’s arguable.

Kellyanne Conway scolded the press on Monday for its “obsession with covering everything [Trump] says on Twitter and very little of what he does as president”, as if the two aren’t inextricably tied. When faced with the platform as Trump’s preferred method of communication, Conway said “that’s not true”.

Twelve percent said they do not have an opinion and 4 percent said Trump is not tweeting enough.

“Right, and I think the same people who are critiquing his use of it now, critiqued it during the election, and it turned out pretty well for him then”, Spicer said.

That messaging efficiency will soon be tested, on issues like the controversial travel ban executive order as well as the Federal Bureau of Investigation probe of alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian Federation led by special counsel Robert Mueller. After the disastrous North Atlantic Treaty Organisation meeting two weeks ago, Trump’s staff let it be known that in future lawyers would vet all tweets.