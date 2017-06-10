Make a deal? Lawmakers start new session with same divisions

Yesterday Louisiana lawmakers had a dramatic show-down in state budget negotiations as the House and Senate ended the regular legislative session in a deadlock. Lawmakers begin work Monday.

The push to finish the budget measure accelerated after lawmakers on Tuesday overrode Republican Gov. Sam Brownback’s veto of a bill increasing income taxes to raise $1.2 billion over two years. That’s when Senate leadership expects to have the first vote on any legislation that comes from the House.

Barras disagreed, saying he believes there was confusion in the chamber over what was being considered. Meanwhile, while the Senate is not scheduled to start its meetings until Wednesday, June 14 (they need to wait for the House to act and send bills to the upper chamber).

There are some quiet rumblings of a possible coup in the House, aimed at getting new leadership, including possibly a new speaker. “We now know that the majority of legislators came here determined to fix these problems and to work in a bipartisan way”.

The special session must adjourn by June 19. Republican Rep. Julie Stokes said she was “disgusted”.

Senate Finance Chairman Mike Hall, R-Putnam, who conspicuously was not appointed to the conference committee, said a key to attracting business to the state is to have a structurally sound budget for the foreseeable future. The Senate, backed by Edwards and House Democrats, want to spend all available dollars, saying otherwise they’d have to make unnecessary, harmful cuts. At issue was whether to trust the state’s income forecast and spend all the money available or leave some on the table as a cushion in case the forecast is too optimistic, as it has been every year for almost a decade.

Senate President John Alario, a Republican, said he was disappointed at the meltdown.

Governor Edwards called the special legislative session before the regular session was over because it looked like a state budget wouldn’t get passed. It’s too darn important for the people of this state. “That’s not how the political process works”, Henry said, “That’s how a dictatorship works, but fortunate for us we don’t live under that regime”.

The House and Senate are in sharp disagreement about how much money to spend and are trying to broker a compromise before the session ends Thursday at 6 p.m.

When the Legislature returns Monday, it will face an 18-day countdown to the budget drop-dead date, with the revenue plan, the 2017-18 budget bill, and the governor’s bills to fund road-building projects still pending. A study group offered a roadmap that its members said would achieve stability and plug holes.

Edwards saw only one major victory in the session, passage of a criminal justice revamp that backers said could move Louisiana out of its unenviable spot of having the nation’s highest incarceration rate.

But the House, where most tax measures must start, bottled up anything that could be considered a tax hike and jettisoned almost every bill recommended by the task force.

On the tax front, frustration could be found in both the House and Senate. It was House conservatives versus the Senate and governor.