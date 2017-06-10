Malaysia Airlines Plane Returns To Airport After Passenger Tries To Enter Cockpit

Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Aziz Kaprawi later said a Sri Lankan national, who appeared to have been drunk, was overpowered by the plane’s crew and later arrested.

Flight MH128 was only a few minutes into a flight from Melbourne to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, late on yesterday when the 25-year-old Australian man attempted to enter the cockpit clutching an electronic device and created panic, police and passengers said.

MH128 was forced to turn back to Melbourne due to a disruptive passenger who claimed to have a bomb just minutes after take-off.

The plane turned back shortly after takeoff when cabin crew reported a passenger attempting to enter the cockpit.

Kuala Lumpur-bound Flight MH128 departed Melbourne at 11:11 Pm (local time).

Passenger Andrew Leoncelli told Fairfax the man screamed: “I’ve got a bomb and I’m going to f***ing blow the plane up” before flight attendants and other passengers tackled and restrained him.

Victoria Police officers arrived at Tullamarine airport at 11:55pm with the Special Operations Group and Critical Incident Response Team arriving at 12:23 pm.

Mr Marks, who has been living in Australia on student visa, is accused of endangering the safety of an aircraft and making threats or false statements.

“Malaysia Airlines would like to stress that at no point was the aircraft ‘hijacked, ‘” the airline said, according to Fox News. The “disruptive passenger has been apprehended by airport security” and other passengers were screened by authorities. He described seeing a man carrying a large black cylindrical object which looked like speaker, which appeared to have an on/off button and a charging port.

In a few months after MH370 went missing, Flight MH17 from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur was shot down in eastern Ukraine.

The statement continues: “Safety and security are of utmost priority to Malaysia airlines“. The captain announced that the plane would be returning to the airport, where passengers remained on board for more than an hour, he said.

Australian authorities have started an investigation and passengers are being interviewed about the incident.