Man arrested at Bonnaroo with thousands of fake drugs

As Consequence Of Sound report, David Brady, a resident of NY, was arrested on Thursday, the first day of the four-day festival, after being found with large amounts of fake drugs.

The 45-year-old Brady tossed away some of the bogus drugs after deputies approached him as he sat under a tent, authorities said. Brady was busted with more than a thousand doses of counterfeit substances, including 1,000 hits of fake acid, 22 bags of fake mushrooms, pills made to look like ecstasy, counterfeit cocaine and an incense stick of “black tar heroin”.

As they came closer, Brady threw the object behind him.

Brady was booked on two counts of possession of counterfeit controlled substances, and deputies soon discovered that there was a felony bench warrant for his arrest in Franklin County, Arkansas.

When Brady stood to his feet, he allegedly had a bag of mushrooms hanging from his waistband, according to deputies.

The Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, which began on Thursday and spans until Sunday, features a high-profile lineup of artists such as U2, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Weeknd, Major Lazer, Tove Lo, Tegan & Sara, and The Cold War Kids. He is set to be extradited to the neighbouring state of Arkansas, where is wanted on an unrelated matter.

He has been scheduled for a court date on August 11 in Coffee County, and was being held at the local jail on $120,000.