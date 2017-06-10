Man Stabs Pregnant Woman Because Her Leg Touched His on 2 Train

He was charged with attempted murder, assault and menacing, police said.

He pulled out a knife and stabbed both woman near the Prospect Avenue stop of the train, police said.

A pregnant woman is fighting for her life after she and a female friend were stabbed in a Bronx subway Thursday night.

The 24-year-old expectant mother was with her 21-year-old friend on a northbound No. 2 train when they got into a verbal dispute with Wilson after bumping into him around 7 pm.

Other people helped subdue the suspect, who was taken into custody by police.

“I said, ‘listen don’t hurt him where he’ll die”.

“One witness said the crowd wanted to rough up Wilson, but he eventually talked them out of it”, per NBC New York.

Police arrested Wilson at the subway station; video taken during his arrest shows his white shirt covered in blood. Attorney information wasn’t immediately available.

“He doesn’t go around starting things”, Williams said.

Lewis was home Friday with stitches in her arm.

That sparked an argument that escalated when Wilson plunged a knife into Tripp’s neck and Lewis’ left bicep, sources said. The friend, 21-year-old Zakia Lewis, was also stabbed, and the suspect, 50-year-old Derrick Wilson, is under arrest and facing charges. “It’s too much”, Tripp’s mom, Sheniqua Marcus said tearfully outside Lincoln Medical Center.