Manchester attacker bought most bomb parts himself: United Kingdom police

A 37-year-old man, arrested a day later in the Blackley area of north Manchester, was also released without charge.

On May 22, a deadly blast occurred outside the Manchester Arena at the end of United States singer Ariana Grande’s concert, killing 22 people and injuring over 120.

A total of 16 people have now been arrested in connection with the investigation Searches were taking place at a property in Whalley Range, Manchester, today and at a landfill site in Bury, Greater Manchester.

Police officers stand on duty by cordoned-off residential property on Montcliffe Crescent in the Whalley Range area of Manchester as they continue their investigations in the wake of the May 22 Manchester Arena bomb attack.

Melvin Benn, the show’s co-producer, said: “Clearly Ariana was distraught and in shock after the concert last Monday but she came through that, she had huge messages of support from other pop stars, from other singers, other bands”.

He stressed the need to find a blue suitcase used by Abedi, seen in CCTV images released by police.

Meanwhile, about 600 stewards will be on duty at Sunday’s Ariana Grande benefit concert, according to Greater Manchester’s police chief, who said security on leaving music events and football matches would have to be reviewed.

Police have revealed that Abedi left the United Kingdom for Libya, where his parents are, on 15 April, returning just over a month later, on 18 May.

Many of Abedi’s movements and actions in the four days after he returned were carried out alone, but detectives have not ruled out that he may have been part of a “wider network“.

Abedi’s father and his younger brother have been arrested by counterterrorist forces, while his elder brother Ismail, 23, was arrested in Manchester following the attack.

Police are scouring 12,960 hours of closed circuit TV recordings in their search for clues, have collected more than 630 pieces of evidence and have searched 21 addresses.

On Tuesday night Liam Gallagher played his first solo gig in Manchester, with profits donated to the families of the terror attack victims. There remain a number of things that concern us’.

“We have made a lot of progress in this with the use of CCTV and have received some really helpful calls from the public”.

Speaking on BBC Radio Manchester, Ian Hopkins, the chief constable of Greater Manchester Police, said that Salman Abedi was only known to police over “relatively minor matter”, including receiving stolen goods, theft and a minor assault. In the future, we can look at anything else that might need to be done.

Anyone with information should call the Anti-Terrorist Hotline in confidence on 0800 789321.