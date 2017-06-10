A further six people who were arrested since the attack on 22 May have been released without charge.

Police investigating the Manchester Arena suicide bombing have arrested a 24-year-old man after seizing a auto deemed significant to the investigation.

Earlier on Friday, police evacuated a part of Rusholme after discovering a auto that “may be significant to the investigation“.

Authorities arrested a 24-year-old man last night in Rusholme, an inner-city area of Manchester, it said in a statement.

The 11 men still in custody are aged between 18 and 44 and are being held on suspicion of terrorism offences.

A new report has revealed that Manchester suicide bomber Salman Abedi went to Libya to meet with Islamic State group extremists linked to the 2015 terrorist attacks in Paris.

Ismail Abedi was filmed being handcuffed to a police van outside a Morrisons supermarket in Chorlton-Cum-Hardy, south Manchester on May 23.

ISIS has claimed that “a soldier of the caliphate” carried out the Manchester attack, which killed 22 people, including children, after an Ariana Grande concert May 22.

Salman Abedi was born in Manchester to Libyan parents, who moved back to Tripoli in recent years, along with his younger siblings.