Manuel Noriega Cause of Death: How Did Former Panama Dictator Die?

Panama’s former military dictator Manuel Noriega has died at the age of 83.

A military leader who ruled Panama from 1983 until a USA invasion in 1989, Noriega spied for the Central Intelligence Agency, trafficked drugs with the knowledge of United States officials and had Colombian drug baron Pablo Escobar as a trading partner. He said Noriega’s family should have the right to bury the former leader in peace.

The invasion ordered by President George W Bush brought an end to his career of money-laundering and cocaine smuggling, in which he worked with traffickers like Colombian Pablo Escobar.

Once Noriega became the dictator of Panama he turned increasingly brutal and corrupt, much to the concern of the United States.

In January this year, Noriega was granted house arrest as he prepared for surgery.

A government official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Noriega died at around 11 p.m. local time after his condition suddenly worsened. Reportedly, although the United States was aware of his drug trafficking activities, they remained absolutely quiet about it by virtue of the dependence on him for intelligence services.

Panama’s President Juan Carlos Varela announced Noriega’s death via Twitter. Referring to himself as the “last general of the military era”, Noriega apologized to those “offended, affected, injured or humiliated” by his own actions or those of his superiors and subordinates during the regime that he began serving as a low-ranking officer in the 1960s. Under Torrijos, who was the dictator of the central American republic before him, Noriega rose to become head of Panama’s military intelligence.

Torrijos died in 1981, and as ruler in his own right Noriega hit the headlines as his relations with Washington turned sour, culminating in Washington sending almost 28,000 troops to seize Panama City and capture him in a house-to-house hunt. Noriega was toppled in a December 1989 USA military invasion, and surrendered to United States troops in January 1990.

The BBC reports Noriega recently underwent an operation after suffering a haemorrhage following brain surgery.

“The United States understood that Noriega is not the same man that was lieutenant colonel”, Noriega told American filmmaker Oliver Stone, who interviewed him in a USA federal prison in 1993.

In 2010, Noriega was sent to France, where he was convicted on money laundering charges, then extradited to Panama the following year, where he had been sentenced in absentia to prison for political murders and his role in killing soldiers attempting a coup against him.

Writing on Twitter, journalist Jon Lee Anderson said Noriega told him in an interview past year that he had made a mistake in challenging the United States.

“Before the altar of my conscience I’ve come to express myself in the spirit of forgiveness”, Noriega said.