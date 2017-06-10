Martic upsets Sevastova at French Open

Former champion Stan Wawrinka was to play later Monday.

And they’re all well aware.

But he’s still one of the best players in the world, and after struggling with my game and what I was trying to do for a while, rather than actually concentrating on actually trying to beat my opponent, it was great to get things right. “I could feel I was hurting him”, said the 28-year-old Del Potro.

After fighting back from two sets to one down to beat Diego Schwartzman in the third round, the defending champion was no doubt hoping for an easier evening.

“Then he forced me to play backhand first, and then he sliced me.Sometimes the balls would then go crosscourt diagonally, and only a very, very few smart players can do that”.

Russian Khachanov was the youngest man to reach the fourth round at Roland Garros for eight years, and the 21-year-old’s time will surely come, but Murray used his experience to win 6-3 6-4 6-4.

Japan’s Kei Nishikori set up a French Open quarter-final duel against Murray on Monday after downing Fernando Verdasco in the fourth round.

Marin Cilic completed the quarter-final line-up when South Africa’s Kevin Anderson retired with a thigh injury trailing 6-3, 3-0. I didn’t play ideal tennis in the first three rounds, but [playing over the best of five sets] gives you a lot better chance of turning your form around and also winning matches just by playing smart. The 53rd-ranked Khachanov made 38 unforced errors, compared to only 14 for Murray.

He knew the opener was key in the slow, heavy conditions and by the third set, he was on the ropes, winning just 11 points. “So I like to play in my free time”.

“I have experienced this before”. I felt that I was pushing her back, and also I was rolling the ball pretty well. “Let’s put it this way: It’s under control”.

“It was awesome tennis from Petra today and she was really striking the ball well”, Svitolina said. Then it affected her play. In another quarterfinal, Pliskova meets No. 28 Caroline Garcia, a 6-2, 6-4 victor against Alize Cornet in a match between two Frenchwomen. Whoever won that set had momentum.

Svitolina plays 2014 runner-up Halep, who defeated No. 21 Carla Suarez Navarro 6-1, 6-1.

So what, exactly, is Svitolina Mode? The further that you go, the better you start to feel, the more confidence you get and you are in the second week of a slam, so anything is possible.