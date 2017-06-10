Mats Point: Murray is a tactical ‘genius’, says Wilander

Rafael Nadal advanced to the French Open semifinals for the 10th time when Pablo Carreno Busta retired from their match because of injury.

Nadal will next face either second-seeded Novak Djokovic or sixth-seeded Dominic Thiem on Friday.

Murray, who said he expected to have more ups and downs at the tournament than he did, believes he can take the positives from the French Open onto grass – specifically Wimbledon, where he will be bidding to retain his title.

The other semifinal of women’s singles will be played between 30th seed Timea Bacsinszky and underdog Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia. He is the oldest man in a French Open title match since Niki Pilic was 33 when he was the runner-up to Ilie Nastase in 1973.

But the Scot is also a triple major victor, and despite looking worn out, he broke through for the first time since the ninth game of the first set.

After winning the thrilling tiebreak 8-6, she continued her in-form display to finish a bagel in the decider.

A horrendous volley from Wawrinka saw the No3 seed fall behind 0-40 and Murray broke for a 6-5 lead on his second opportunity.

Wawrinka won his seventh game on the trot to open up a 3-0 gap in the third set, as he started to unleash his backhand with maximum effect.

Take it back further and add in hard courts: Murray was only 16-7 all season entering Roland Garros. He has returned to his imperious clay form and subsequently is the favourite for a tenth Roland-Garros title.

The Swiss player has opted for traditional white Bermuda shorts this year, but his shoes are drawing some attention.

It was 12-times Grand Slam champion Djokovics first defeat before the semifinals in Paris since 2010 when he was also beaten by an Austrian, Juergen Melzer.

The same symbols are also displayed on the inside frame of his racket.

Forget attack being the best form of defence, for Murray it was the other way around as he set about keeping Wawrinka as deep in his own court as possible and seeing what he could do from there.

Murray won the first set 7-6 (6).

Fans have the choice between ITV4 and Eurosport for the French Open semi-final. Contrasting the way Murray played in 2016 to his level of late, Wawrinka said: “He’s probably a bit less confident”. Third-seeded Simona Halep is playing No. 5 Elina Svitolina on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

A year ago at the French Open, Wawrinka lost to Murray in the semifinals.

Top-ranked Andy Murray was bemused by the chair umpire’s decision to give him a time violation when he was preparing to serve during his French Open quarterfinal win against Kei Nishikori.

Murray dropped serve in the eighth game, but he broke right back.

The final is the first match scheduled on Court Philippe Chatrier, ahead of the women’s semifinals.

The 2015 champion struck a staggering 87 winners – on the clay, against one of the game’s elite defenders and in windy, tricky conditions.

After getting roughed up by Thiem, including 6-0 in the third set, Djokovic called the 23-year-old “one of the up-and-coming, rising stars that, of course, is very hungry to beat you and to get his hands on a Grand Slam trophy”.

On men’s semifinal day at Roland Garros, most would have considered Nadal’s tussle with Thiem to be the one to watch.

“In the USA, tennis is quite popular in some regions, but red clay is not so popular because you play on green clay in the US, historically speaking”, said Sam Primaut, the director of the Fédération Française de Tennis, France’s tennis governing body.