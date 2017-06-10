May confirms top cabinet posts to remain unchanged

The Conservatives and the DUP, a socially conservative party that backed Brexit, are expected to work together on a vote-by-vote basis rather than enter a formal alliance.

However she said he, along with foreign secretary Boris Johnson, home secretary Amber Rudd, defence secretary Michael Fallon and Brexit minister David Davis would remain in their posts.

Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party gave a stiff competition to the Tories by garnering 261 seats, a gain of 29, while the Conservatives lost 12 seats.

British Prime Minister Theresa May, who promised to be a “bloody hard woman” during her country’s upcoming divorce negotiations with the European Union, has been ruthlessly reminded that British voters can be bloody hard as well.

It pushes for new free trade deals globally as well as a “comprehensive free trade and customs agreement with the European Union”.

Ms May, whose party lost its majority at Westminster in Thursday’s general election, says she will put together a minority government with the support of the DUP to guide the United Kingdom through crucial Brexit talks.

Unfortunately for May and the Conservative party, most of the other political parties in the United Kingdom would never support her.

“He said “I do not what to be in hoc that government”.We have a situation in the Northern Ireland right now where there has been a political crisis where the Government is the mediator with the Irish government between the DUP and Sinn Fein”.

The party has repeatedly blocked marriage equality for same-sex couples in Northern Ireland.

The move has been slammed as a “coalition of chaos” by Lib Dem leader Tim Farron, who condemned Mrs May for putting her “party before her country”.

May’s former cabinet colleague George Osborne also could not resist a dig with a cartoon in the Evening Standard newspaper he edits which made an unflattering reference to the Orange Order, the group founded in 1795 who march the streets of Northern Ireland every year to protect Protestant interests.

He said she was destroying New Labour’s legacy of peace in Northern Ireland to prop herself up in government.

“I don’t believe personally that Theresa May will remain as our prime minister indefinitely”.

She now risks more opposition to her Brexit plans from inside and outside her party. “In my view it may well just be a period of transition”, she told LBC radio. Sophie Whiting reveals some of the characteristics of its members, and outlines how the party may negotiate a pact with the Conservatives.

“Mayhem” screamed the headline on the front page of The Sun, Britain’s biggest selling newspaper that is normally sympathetic to the Conservatives. “Brussels will be licking its lips”, it said.

Ms Davidson, who became engaged to partner Jen Wilson in May 2016, later told the BBC: “I was fairly straightforward with her (Mrs May) and I told her that there were a number of things that count to me more than the party”. The Scottish National Party, which lost 21 of its 56 Westminster seats, also saw its vote share in Scotland plummet dramatically-from 50 to 36.9 percent.

“The two parties [Labour and DUP] have worked well together for two years”.

Despite campaigning against Brexit, Labour has accepted the result but said it would prioritise maintaining close economic ties with the EU.