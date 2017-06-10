May failed to get the mandate she sought

With almost all votes counted, the Conservative Party has 318 seats, according to the BBC.

Britain’s typically right-wing press savaged May over the election outcome, questioning whether she will be able to remain in power after a result that leaves her reliant on uniting rival factions within her party to deliver Brexit.

European Union leaders expressed fears that May’s shock loss of her majority would delay the Brexit talks, due to begin on June 19, and so raise the risk of negotiations failing.

Even Owen Smith, the Labour MP who challenged Corbyn for the leadership past year accepted that he had run a successful campaign. By contrast, the pro-Brexit UK Independence Party got 12.6% of the vote but only one seat. “Every vote for me and my team will strengthen my hand [during] Brexit negotiations“, she said last month.

Some of his supporters flirted with the idea of Corbyn forming a minority government with the Scottish Nationalist Party (SNP) but that would not give Labour the numbers it needs to be effective.

Above all, investors are anxious about the general uncertainty surrounding the country – whether a bruised May will be able to govern effectively or whether she may eventually resign.

The Prime Minister called what she thought would be a Brexit-focused election, but the issue was quickly overshadowed by security as two deadly terror attacks, in Manchester and London, struck during the campaign period.

The Tories needed 326 seats to win another majority but, with 649 out of the 650 seats declared, they fell short and must rely on Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) to continue to rule.

Britain’s best-selling Sun newspaper said senior members of her party had vowed to get rid of May, but would wait at least six months because they were anxious that a leadership contest now could propel Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn into power.

For May, the election clearly took a turn for the worse. Corbyn pointed out that the police force was cut by nearly 20,000 during May’s tenure – which was not a message to make the general public feel more secure in the aftermath of terrorist incidents. The gamble backfired. On Friday morning, it became clear the Tories lost seats in the south of the country while failing to break into Labour’s heartlands further north.

Stock futures crept higher on Friday as investors tried to make sense of an uncertain future in the United Kingdom after Thursday’s election resulted in a likely hung Parliament. The former prime minister of Finland, Alexander Stubb, tweeted, “Looks like we might need a time-out in the #Brexit negotiations”.

But what message has the British electorate tried to send about Brexit, and will the European Union even push for a delay in talks until the situation is clearer? “I don’t want to be derogatory, but I think she is a lame duck now”.