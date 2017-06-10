‘May not need capital for 1-yr post Rs 15K-cr QIP’

SBI, which has the largest market share with a home loan portfolio of Rs 2.22 lakh cr, will force more banks to reduce their interest rates in a highly competitive home loan segment where customers are very sensitive to interest rates.

The financial firm which accounts for more than a fifth the country’s banking assets, estimates loans to increase around 10-12 percent in the recent year to March of next year and 14 percent in the year after.

The move comes close on the heels of a similar reduction in home loans of smaller amount earlier last month.

As such, there is no need for SBI to seek funds from the government for now, she added. SBI’s QIP was over-subscribed and demand exceeded Rs 27,000 crore.

After the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reduced the standard asset provisioning and risk weight on home loans on Wednesday, the State Bank of India (SBI) responded with an interest rate cut on its home loans.

SBI has also successfully completed its Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) of ₹15,000 crore which was released on June 5, 2017.

Additionally, SBI also cut its loan exposure to top 20 large borrowers by 22%. For loans from Rs 30 lakh to Rs 75 lakh, the capital was reduced from 50 per cent to 35 per cent, giving the banks the leeway to reduce rates.

The issue received an overall FII demand in excess of Rs 11,000 crore.

The QIP of Rs 15,000 crore will take care of the bank’s capital needs, and would raise SBI’s key capital ratios by 79 basis points.

The lender issued 52.2 crore equity shares at a price of Rs 287.25 per share, it said in a stock exchange filing.

The QIP will result in the issue of around 522.1 million new shares (at Rs287.25 apiece), resulting in a dilution of government’s stake by 6.05 per cent to 57.07 per cent.

“The biggest challenge in HR (human resource) for a public sector bank is succession planning and, secondly to create a leadership pipeline”. There was no such requirement for merger of associate banks with SBI as they were part of the parent.

The PCA framework is, thus, meant to encourage banks to eschew certain riskier activities and focus on conserving capital so that their balance sheets can become stronger, the central bank said. PCA framework is one of such supervisory tools.