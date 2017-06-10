May’s ‘own goal’ makes Brexit talks a messy prospect, say European Union leaders

Europe’s top-level politicians shared their views on the outcome, with Michel Barnier, the EU’s lead negotiator, saying negotiations “should start when the United Kingdom is ready”.

Business leaders went into the election divided, with many who were traditionally supportive of Conservative policies being alienated by Theresa May’s insistence on a hard Brexit – involving a departure from the European Union single market and a commitment to abandoning free movement. “Let’s put our minds together on striking a deal”.

The Czech prime minister said Friday that Britain should not be granted any extension on the two-year deadline for the Brexit talks.

“But now it will be necessary to wait for who will form a government and what this government will bring to negotiations over Brexit”.

“We are preparing for Brexit”.

Norway’s foreign minister, whose country twice voted against joining the European Union but has access to the bloc’s single market, said Brexit talks would be “harder than we hoped” after Britain’s result.

According to an analysis in the BBC, the loss of seats by May’s party in the election could make Brexit negotiations more hard, as it raises the possibility that the Prime Minister could be unable to sell the tough trade-offs required by a negotiation at home.

Mrs May says she will form a government with the Democratic Unionist Party from Northern Ireland, which won 10 seats. Some parliamentarians in both the Conservative and Labour parties want to remain in the EU.

May Friday insisted that she would stick to the Brexit timetable.

“I assume that Britain, from what I heard from the Prime Minister today, wants to stick to its negotiating plan”, Merkel told a news conference alongside President Enrique Pena Nieto.

Gianni Pittella, the leader of the Socialists & Democrats, said that the British PM “wasted enough time” and called on her to resign. Whether the ministerial negotiating team of David Davis, Boris Johnson and Liam Fox will even remain the same is far from clear.

The European Parliament’s Brexit co-ordinator, Guy Verhofstadt, said: “Yet another own goal, after Cameron now May, will make already complex negotiations even more complicated”.

“We don’t know when Brexit talks start”, EU President Donald Tusk said in a Twitter posting.

“Our shared responsibility and urgent task now is to conduct the negotiations on the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union in the best possible spirit, securing the least disruptive outcome for our citizens, businesses and countries after March 2019”, he said. “So we have 15, or 16 more months”.