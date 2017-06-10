May’s Tories fail to secure majority, exit polls say

The first exit poll showed the Conservatives were set to win 314 seats in the UK General Election, falling short of a majority in the 650-seat parliament which would leave UK with a hung parliament.

The exit poll results have caused the pound to fall, over uncertainty around the next government, with it down 2% against the Euro.

History Professor Margaret MacMillan from Oxford University said: “If the numbers stay as they are, it’s probably going to be the end of Theresa May as leader of the Conservative Party”.

Conservative and Labour figures reacted cautiously to the exit poll predicting Theresa May could have lost her overall majority.

Sky News Economics Editor Ed Conway said: “Yet again there’s been another shock to the system”.

The exit poll predicted the Conservatives would win 314 seats and the Labour Party 266, meaning no clear victor and a “hung parliament”.

Tory Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon told the BBC: “This is a projection, it’s not a result”.

In private, Labour activists were jubilant.

The 2015 exit poll predicted nine seats for the Lib Dems, and in the event they ended up with eight, losing around 50 MPs.

If the exit poll is correct, Labour, led by veteran socialist Jeremy Corbyn, could attempt to form a government with those smaller parties, which strongly oppose most of May’s policies on domestic issues such as public spending cuts.

In May, Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon said she preferred having Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn as prime minister.

And it could throw the UK’s politics into disarray as the parties scrabble to form a government, just 11 days before the expected start of Brexit negotiations in Brussels.

Instead of forming an alliance with the coalition-skeptical Liberal Democrats, Labour could also join forces with the Scottish National Party to topple the Conservative Party.

However, even after 30,000 voters were questioned at 144 polling stations, there is always a possibility that the exit polls may be misleading. However, opinion polls were all over the place.

“It’s still very, very early in the evening”, Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire said.

A total of 326 seats are required for a Commons majority.

Whilst this was campaign rhetoric created to drive support for her party, it also suggested she saw little prospect of forming a coalition with other parties, nearly all of whom are opposed to her Brexit strategy built around leaving the EU’s single market, controlling immigration and escaping the jurisdiction of European Union courts.

Exit polls in Britain are not official results, but they have been accurate in the past.

“Labour would have come from a long way back to dash the hopes of a Tory landslide”.

“There’s never been such a turnaround in a course of a campaign. It looks like the Tories have been punished for taking the British people for granted”.

“Should the poll prove accurate, it is likely that the pound will give up the bulk of its post-election announcement gains”. They point to the leader’s voting record: Mr. Corbyn has voted against every piece of anti-terror legislation put before Parliament since he became a lawmaker on June 9, 1983. “But equally it’s quite hard looking at those numbers to see how Labour could put together a coalition so it’s on a real knife edge”, he said.

Individual results are now being declared and the full outcome should become clear in the the early hours of Friday morning, local time.