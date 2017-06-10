May’s UK early election gamble backfires as Tories lose majority

Prime Minister Theresa May’s attempt to bolster her position in the upcoming Brexit negotiations failed Friday after conservatives lost their majority in the snap United Kingdom election.

“And I will form a government – a government that can provide certainty and lead Britain forward at this critical time for our country”, said the Prime Minister in a prepared statement.

“The Prime Minister called this election because she wanted a mandate”, said Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn after winning in his seat with 40,000 seats in Islington North.

May visited Queen Elizabeth II and announced her plan to form a coalition government between her Conservative Party and the Democratic Unionist Party of Northern Ireland.

SNP leader and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said it had been a disappointing night for her party, which lost seats to the Conservatives, Labour and the Liberal Democrats.

‘We will fulfil the promise of Brexit together and over the next five years build a country in which no one, and no community, is left behind’.

A Downing Street spokesperson confirmed that May would meet the British head of state at Buckingham Palace, reports Efe news.

The British pound fell more than 2% to $1.2642 on Friday, as markets reacted to the political uncertainty the outcome brings.

This morning, after the general election count, the Conservative Party looked like they would end up with 319 seats (down 13 on 2015) and Labour 261 (up 29 seats), resulting in a hung Parliament.

“I don’t think that’s in the hearts and minds of Londoners at the minute, (not) almost as much as security is”, said Sheard, 22. “Clearly if she’s got a worse result than two years ago and is nearly unable to form a government, then she, I doubt, will survive in the long term as Conservative Party leader”.

European Union states are getting impatient about the delays in the Brexit talks, with some warning Friday after Britain’s inconclusive election that the country should not be given more than the allotted two years to settle its divorce.

Who will form a government, what their domestic policies will be, and-most significantly-what it means for Brexit, are all open questions.

“Theresa may or may not be the prime minister”.

Corbyn called on May to resign after she lost her majority in parliament.

That still left sterling down 1.7 percent against the dollar on the day and on track for its biggest one-day fall since last June, though that move was dwarfed by an nearly 8 percent dive the day after last June’s European Union referendum.

“We need a government that can act”, Oettinger told radio station Deutschlandfunk.

And Mrs. May is very likely to face leadership challenges within her own party.

Commentators had suggested that turnout, particularly among young people, would be key to the result, with Labour benefiting from a high turnout, especially of youth inspired by Corbyn’s campaign, centred around the idea of “For the Many Not the Few”, against the Conservatives’ “strong and stable” emphasis.

This time, there is the added pressure of Brexit talks, which are scheduled to begin in just over a week.