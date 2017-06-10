May ‘sorry’ for election result which cost Tory MPs their seats

Thursday’s vote snatched away the mandate May sought for her hard Brexit vision- of leaving the single market and the customs union.

May called the election three years ahead of schedule, at a time when her party was well ahead in the polls. There have also been suggestions that May could try to form an alliance with Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party, whose controversial policies include stopping gay marriage, in order to form a government without a majority. The DUP said only that it would enter talks.

On the one hand, a weakened Conservative prime minister might not have the power to resist calls from some within the party who want that clean break, even if that means losing privileged access to the European Union single market. But in one of the most sensational nights in British electoral history, a resurgent Labour Party denied her an outright win, throwing the country into political turmoil as no clear victor emerged.

European Union budget commissioner Guenther Oettinger said the European Union is prepared to stick to the timetable that calls for negotiations to start in mid-June, but also said: “Without a government, there’s no negotiation”. The EU wants those to begin on June 19, but they could be delayed if an inconclusive election leads to political turmoil.

“Having secured the largest number of votes and the greatest number of seats in the General Election it is clear that only the Conservative and Unionist party has the legitimacy and ability to provide that certainty by commanding a majority in the House of Commons.

That’s what I’m doing, forming a Government”, she said.

But May, facing scorn for running a lackluster campaign, was determined to hang on. May has made a decision to form a new government with the help of the Democratic Unionist Party.

But Corbyn, who won his north London seat, said that Labour would work to build a Britain that “works for the many, not the few”. In the 2015 election, for instance, the Scottish National Party got only 4.7% of the national vote but 56 of the 650 seats-because its voters were all in thinly populated Scotland.

Corbyn said the result means “politics has changed” and voters have rejected Conservative austerity. “At this time more than anything else, this country needs a period of stability”, May told reporters upon winning her own seat.

“With a weak negotiating partner, there’s a danger the negotiations will turn out badly”. May said this week that she would consider rewriting human rights legislation if it gets in the way of tackling extremism.

But there was little sympathy from some other Europeans. “I suspect that any government that tried it would not be able to do it for a very long time” he told TIME, before the results emerged.

“The British political system is in total disarray”.

“Theresa May is certainly the strongest leader that we have at the moment”, said Clwyd West MP Mr Jones.

“As far as the commission is concerned, we can open negotiations tomorrow morning at half past nine”, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said at a defence conference in Prague.

May had unexpectedly called the snap election seven weeks ago, even though no vote was due until 2020.

Officials in Brussels were hopeful the election would allow her to make compromises, but this has been thrown into question by the prospect of a hung parliament. The currency has been highly volatile in the last year, from $1.50 U.S. a year ago before the Brexit vote to below $1.18 United States briefly in October.