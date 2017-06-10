May ‘sorry’ for election result which cost Tory seats

The DUP declined to comment.

The results have cast Brexit talks, set to begin June 19, in a shadow of “uncertainty”, according to the BBC.

The ball is already rolling on this one and at the time of writing, it’s looking like a coalition will be formed between the Conservatives and the DUP (that’s the Democratic Unionist Party of Northern Ireland).

“What I think is important in the Brexit negotiations, which will start in 10 days time, is that we have the certainty of a Government that can take forward a plan into those negotiations”.

After winning his own seat in north London, Mr Corbyn said Mrs May’s attempt to win a bigger mandate had backfired.

Corbyn said the results represented an end to austerity policies, and called on May to resign: “The prime minister called the election because she wanted a mandate, the mandate she’s got is lost Conservative seats, lost votes, lost support. And make way for a government that will be truly representative of all of the people of this country”. Will they now be delayed again? “Her position I think is very, very hard”. Chief among its potential allies would be the Scottish National Party (SNP), which suffered major setbacks but still won a majority of Scottish seats.

We see bigger risks of an economically disruptive “no deal” Brexit – one that leaves the United Kingdom without existing trade or security agreements by the hard March 30, 2019 deadline.

“As far as the Commission is concerned, we can open negotiations tomorrow morning at half-past nine”, he said.

European Union leaders question how any British government could persuade voters to accept such an outcome and so would be wary of starting down the path of negotiating it for fear of ending up without a deal that both sides could ratify in 2019.

Given May’s diminished state, many in the European Union are wondering how long she will be leading the country and – by extension – the Brexit negotiations. “Let’s put our minds together on striking a deal”. The pound lost more than 2 cents against the dollar within seconds of the announcement. “What we need to avoid is any hasty decisions”, he said.

Craig Erlam, an analyst with brokerage Oanda in London, said a hung parliament was the worst outcome from a markets perspective.

Brenda Kershaw, a lifelong Conservative voter, was exasperated at the prime minister’s performance, calling her “wooden” and “controlling”.

“It was a awful campaign. the way that the campaign was being run, which was about her and what she wanted to do”. Theresa May’s call for a General Election-seven weeks ago-feels like another age entirely. Her predecessor, David Cameron, first asked British voters to decide in 2016 whether to leave the European Union or stay in, triggering the divorce that will leave the bloc with 27 members when Britain leaves in 2019.

Still, rather than resign, May clung to the hope that her Conservatives might still be able to govern by making deals with another party or group of parties. There is no term of office like there is for an American President; if the party turns against her she is gone.

But attacks that killed 30 people in Manchester and London twice brought the campaign to a halt, sent a wave of anxiety through Britain and forced May to defend the government’s record on fighting terrorism.

British Prime Minister Theresa May’s failed gamble on a snap election throws Brexit – and the formal Brexit talks – into uncharted waters. Business leaders and economists say any return of a frontier would be devastating to the economies of Ireland and Northern Ireland because they are so entwined. During his three decades on Labour’s leftist fringe, Corbyn consistently opposed European integration and denounced the EU as a corporate, capitalist body.

In a night of high drama, May’s party shed seats to Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour, which surpassed expectations, leaving the Conservatives short of a working majority by just eight seats.

Thursday’s general election returned a hung parliament, which means no one party has an overall majority of seats in the House of Commons.

The core of the remain vote comprised young, well-educated voters.

Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson said Sturgeon should take the prospect of a new independence referendum off the table.