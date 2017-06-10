May to Ask Queen’s Permission to Form Government

“I will fight my hardest to represent you all to the best of my abilities”, she said.

A protester wearing a Theresa May mask poses outside Downing Street after Britain’s election.

The SNP took 35 seats, down from 56 in 2015, and the Liberal Democrats may get 13, up from 8, the forecast showed.

May called the election seven weeks ago expecting to win a landslide, but instead managed to squander the commanding lead she enjoyed at the outset with a gaffe-prone campaign that focused in large part on her vision of a post-Brexit Britain outside the EU’s single market.

At the time, she believed that she could take advantage of Labour’s internal strife and the then-abysmal approval ratings of party leader Jeremy Corbyn to safely secure her own position as prime minster for five more years.

“Well the mandate she’s got is lost Conservative seats, lost votes, lost support and lost confidence”.

Labour has defied expectations by taking dozens of seats in England and increasing its share of the vote by 9.6 per cent, as the United Kingdom was left with a hung Parliament.

As we do, we will continue to work with our friends and allies in the Democratic Unionist Party in particular. “I would have thought that’s enough to go, actually”. The country’s withdrawal is due in 2019.

The European Commission’s chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, struck a conciliatory tone.

When Theresa May called Thursday’s snap general election in April, the prediction was a Conservative landslide and annihilation for Labour. “Now, in 11 days time, Brexit negotiations will start, and our position is significantly weakened”.

The Conservatives won 318 seats in the election, falling short of the 326 needed for a majority, but support from the DUP and its 10 seats will see it over the line.

May has until June 13 to put together a deal to keep herself in power or resign, according to guidance from the Cabinet Office.

Earlierin the night, long-serving SDLP MP Mark Durkan lost his Foyle seat to Sinn Féin’s Elisha McCallion and Alasdair McDonnell lost his in Belfast South to the DUP’s Emma Little-Pengelly.