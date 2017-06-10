May to form ‘government of certainty’ with DUP backing

Some remember it as the party of Ian Paisley, the firebrand Protestant cleric who once heckled the Pope, calling him the antichrist.

“There are fewer than 80 members of the Jewish community in Northern Ireland“, Jaffe explained.

This comes following reports earlier today that May had “no intention of resigning”, despite the United Kingdom general election ending in a hung parliament. That was not the result we secured.

Why was a deal so easy?

Stressing that her party had won the maximum votes and emerged as the single largest party, she claimed that only the Tories can provide the “certainty” needed to guide the country through crucial Brexit talks that begins with the European Union on June 19. But she will rely on them to push laws through the House of Commons. This pact builds on that cooperation.

The two top aides to British Prime Minister Theresa May resigned Saturday, shouldering some of the blame for an election that proved a disaster for the Conservative Party, a headache for Britain’s exit from the European Union – and potentially a fatal blow to May’s premiership.

But the DUP’s support might come with preconditions about the future of Northern Ireland post-Brexit. For unionists the link with Britain is key.

“I asked for a categoric assurance that if any deal or scoping deal was done with the DUP, there would be absolutely no rescission of LGBTI rights in the rest of the United Kingdom, in Great Britain, and that we would use any influence that we had to advance LGBTI rights in Northern Ireland”.

Mrs May’s Labour rival Jeremy Corbyn, once written off by his opponents as a no-hoper, said the Prime Minister should step down.

What do they stand for?

The DUP could also force the Conservatives to abandon some of their most controversial manifesto pledges such as scrapping the “triple-lock” state pension. It once opposed the decriminalisation of homosexuality in Northern Ireland with the slogan: “Save Ulster From Sodomy”.

Sky’s Northern Ireland Correspondent, David Blevins, said: The DUP have a very delicate balance to strike between how they use this power they suddenly find themselves with, and how they ensure that anything they demand does not derail efforts to restore devolution here.

Many in the party are sceptical of man-made climate change, especially of subsidies to renewable energy sources.

“It’s not only a free vote issue, most of this, but it’s almost all devolved and that’s down to the politicians in Northern Ireland to resolve”.

“No-one wants to see a hard border, Sinn Fein [the opposing party in Northern Ireland] talk about it a lot, but nobody wants a hard border”. That Executive collapsed in January 2017 and, following elections in March, no new Executive could be formed. Moreover, Theresa May consistently held the notion that the British negotiators could return without a deal for leaving the EU.

The DUP will not take any cabinet positions. According to the DUP, the deal will be based on a “confidence and supply” agreement, which means that May does not need to form a coalition.

The DUP will prove to be tough negotiators – they always have been in the past. The other side in Brussels say they are ready to start talks on 19 June.