May to form government with help of Democratic Unionist party

The DUP, the largest unionist party in Northern Ireland (the parties that support Northern Ireland remaining within Great Britain), raised its number of seats to 10 from eight, potentially providing the Conservatives with the majority they would need in Parliament, after the loss of at least 12 seats in the snap election.

Foster said the election in Northern Ireland, which saw 10 DUP MPs, including two new ones, elected to the Commons, was a “great result” for the union.

A string of Conservative ministers lost their seats in a dramatic night. Get yourself and your mates down to Downing Street tonight and let her know we don’t want her anymore.

“Our two parties have enjoyed a strong relationship over many years and this gives me the confidence to believe that we will be able to work together in the interests of the whole UK”, Theresa said.

“The DUP will always strive for the best deal for Northern Ireland and its people”, she said.

While climate change scepticism is not official party “policy”, the DUP has previously appointed a denier as environment minister in N Ireland, and it counts a number of creationists among its senior members.

“Other personnel issues are for other days”, she said.

Its key slogan during the campaign turned out to be rather prescient: “A vote for the DUP team is a vote to send “Team Northern Ireland” to Westminster”.

Tim Farron, the Liberal Democrat leader said an agreement with the DUP would have “profound implications” for both Brexit and the peace process in Northern Ireland. “If she has an ounce of self-respect, she will resign”.

But in one of the most sensational nights in British electoral history, a resurgent Labour Party denied her an outright win, throwing the country into political turmoil as no clear victor emerged.

This is expected to mean a softer Brexit negotiating position than may have been the case under a Conservative majority.

The failure to return any majority was seen by political commentators and British media as a failed gamble by the Prime Minister, with opposition leaders calling into question Theresa May’s suitability to continue to govern.

With 649 of 650 seats declared, the Conservatives had won 318 seats, short of the 326 needed for a parliamentary majority.

Sky’s Political Editor, Faisal Islam, said: “This is the most extraordinary balancing act”.

Stressing that her party had won the maximum votes and emerged as the single largest party, she claimed that only the Tories can provide the “certainty” needed to guide the country through crucial Brexit talks that begins with the European Union on June 19.

Professor Jon Tonge, an expert in Irish politics at the University of Liverpool, told Xinhua: “Theresa May had no choice, as the DUP is the Conservative’s only ally”.

“If they are going to squeeze out some concession from the Tories, is that concession going to frustrate Sinn Fein to the point where the prospect of devolution disappears and there is direct rule from Westminster again in Northern Ireland”.