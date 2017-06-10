May to form minority government after election debacle

The DUP only represents Northern Ireland, but it runs candidates for seats in the U.K. Parliament.

Many political pundits are anticipating Ms Foster’s views will potentially undermine Ms May’s plans of delivering a hard Brexit, despite the DUP being the only major party in Northern Island to support leaving the EU.

May had entered the snap election confident of increasing her Conservative Party’s majority to strengthen her hand in the Brexit talks, instead, her authority was diminished.

Dodds said the DUP would block any attempt to give Northern Ireland a “special status” within the European Union to avoid a hard border, something Irish nationalist rivals Sinn Fein is seeking.

Some Tories are publicly – and undoubtedly many privately – suggesting her days as prime minister and party leader are numbered. The biggest loser of the night was the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP), which was all but decimated, as its voters flocked en masse to both Labour and Conservatives. Yes, the LibDems regained a few seats in Parliament, but their share of the popular vote, at 7.2 percent, was its worst since its predecessor the Liberal Party took 5.9 percent in 1959. The party also suffered shock defeats in the south eastern city of Canterbury, which had been a safe Conservative seat since 1918.

Founded on the evangelical principles of the late Ian Paisley’s Free Presbyterian church, Northern Ireland’s largest political party has been repeatedly at odds with the region’s LGBT community.

She said she would work with the Democratic Unionist Party of Northern Ireland to form a coalition government. Back then, it seemed like a safe bet, with her Conservative Party riding 20-points ahead of Jeremy Corbyn’s left-wing Labour opposition in opinion polls.

Although one tweeter wondered if the DUP would give May enough of a majority.

DUP leader Arlene Foster may seek concessions from May in exchange for providing the needed seats.

“I think it depends very much on how those conversations will go, but certainly I don’t see any more than six months”.

“As I reflect on the results I will reflect on what we need to do in the future to take the party forward”.

Catholic Irish republicans Sinn Fein won seven, with a sitting independent unionist winning another, as more moderate Irish nationalist and British unionist parties were wiped out.

“This will allow us to come together as a country and channel our energies towards a successful Brexit deal that works for everyone in this country – securing a new partnership with the European Union which guarantees our long term prosperity”, May said.

The chair of its Education Committee, Mervyn Story, and a number of other DUP members are part of the Caleb Foundation, which is a leading creationist lobby group in Northern Ireland.