May under pressure after hung United Kingdom results; Brexit dilemma loom

British newspapers summed it up in a word: Mayhem.

Some in Brussels may see this as an opportunity to drive a hard deal and dictate terms, Klass believes, while others may worry a weak prime minister won’t be able to get parliamentary approval for a tough deal.

Labour are expected to increase their share from 229 to 260 seats, resulting in a hung parliament.

With a handful of seats still to be declared, the Conservatives were predicted to win 319 seats, down from 331 in 2015 – yet another upset in a turbulent year since the European Union referendum in June 2016.

The final result was announced nearly 24 hours after polls closed.

Yet, while Brexit was not the only issue at stake – Labour’s anti-austerity message clearly struck a chord, particularly with young people – it is striking that the biggest swings against the Conservatives were in London and the university towns that delivered large Remain majorities last June.

The pound fell sharply amid fears the Conservative leader will be unable to form a government and could even be forced out of office after a troubled campaign overshadowed by two terror attacks. “It is also important for the prospect of successful Brexit negotiations that we have certainty in the political system”, she added in a statement.

Among some of the heavyweight losses of the night include that of former Liberal Democrat leader Nick Clegg losing his Sheffield Hallam stronghold to the Labour party, while fellow party colleague Vince Cable – who had lost his seat in a shock result in 2015 – has regained his Twickenham seat with a solid majority of 9,762. May said she was in talks with the Democratic Unionists – a socially conservative, pro-British Protestant party in Northern Ireland – on an agreement to “work together in the interests of the whole United Kingdom”.

Cutting a deal with the DUP, which won 10 seats, may not be straightforward.

With almost two-thirds of the seats counted, the results appeared to be generally bearing out an exit poll that predicted the Conservatives would get 314 of the 650 seats in Parliament, down from 330, while the Labour Party was projected to win 266, up from 229.

May, a 60-year-old vicar’s daughter, is now facing questions over her judgement in calling the election three years early and risking her party’s slim but stable majority of 17. Voters dealt her a stinging rebuke and left her short of the 326.

Previous to the 2017 election there have been two hung parliament results in the last century: in 1974 and in 2010.

“Everybody is positioning themselves”, said Anand Menon, professor of European politics and foreign affairs at Kings College London.

The blame-game has started within the Conservative Party.

Both Leave and Remain advocates are aware that the saga of Britain leaving the European Union has taken another surprise twist.

In the Conservative Party, recriminations were immediate and stinging. “The Prime Minister called the election because she wanted a mandate and the mandate is that she has lost seats”, he said, claiming on Twitter earlier that the Labour party had “changed the face of British politics”.

“Honestly, it feels nearly like she is nearly not aware of what has happened in the last 24 hours”, Conservative lawmaker Heidi Allen told LBC radio.

Corbyn’s rise is one of the biggest surprises.

May had unexpectedly called the snap election seven weeks ago, even though no vote was due until 2020. “They didn’t want to leave the EU”.

“It appears clear they were determined this time to make a difference and vote”, he said. While he was demonized by conservative newspapers, on Facebook Corbyn was trending.