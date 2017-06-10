May vows to stay as UK PM; says Brexit will go on

May’s political standing has been dealt a huge blow in the wake of her failed electoral gamble, which followed a poor campaign from her and her party. She intends to form a minority administration, propped up by the support of Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party, but she will never recover from the wounds inflicted upon her by the British people on Thursday. So the Labour and Liberal Democrat majority in the House of Lords – which May cowed into authorizing the start of the Brexit talks in February – can reject the deal that a minority Conservative government produces.

That alone, the conventional wisdom has it, will complicate the Brexit negotiations due to begin later this month, since Northern Ireland is keen to preserve the open border with the Republic of Ireland, a member of the European Union.

“I hope the United Kingdom will soon have a stable government to start negotiations”, Guy Verhofstadt, the European Parliament’s top Brexit official said.

Last night, from South Stockton in Yorkshire, to Weaver Vale in Cheshire and Canterbury in Kent (Tory-held for more than 100 years), the party won seats with its radical programme.

We look at what is next for Theresa May and the Conservative party, even as they insist that they will be in Government for the next five years.

Mr. Cameron, gambling that Britons wouldn’t want to sever their network of ties with the continent, had promised the Brexit referendum during a 2015 election campaign that gave Conservatives a surprise Parliamentary majority. Speaking after being re-elected to his London seat, Corbyn said May should “go. and make way for a government that is truly representative of all the people of this country”.

Members of May’s own party were also scathing.

The London Evening Standard, edited by former finance minister George Osborne who May sacked, splashed with a photo of her under the headline “Queen of Denial”.

But the Conservative leader signalled her determination to fight on during a grim speech in her Maidenhead constituency.

The Conservative party emerged strongest of the parties in the snap general election but with 318 seats fell short of the 326 needed for an absolute majority. May herself is now trying to form a minority government. – Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron.

Since no party has an absolute majority to form a government, there are two options. If the political stalemate continues, there is the very real possibility of another general election. The resounding loss seems to have removed the idea of second referendum on Scottish independence from the table – one less complication for May or her successor.

“The arguments the Conservative Party put forward in this election have lost, and we need to change”, he said. Her presidential style made her appear aloof and did not sit well with voters. They saw through her “strong and stable” motto, repeated ad nauseum throughout the campaign, to the spurious and shifty reality beneath.

By contrast, Labour performed far better than expected.

Perhaps most glaring is the blue in Scotland, where the Tories gained 17 seats, among them Angus, Aberdeenshire West and Kincardine, and Stirling, all three of which were taken from the SNP.

“Politics has changed”, Corbyn said as he was returned to his London seat of Islington North. “Politics isn’t going back into the box where it was before”.

Elation in the Corbyn camp is tempered by electoral reality, said Dunt, making a comparison to last year’s US presidential campaign.

While they’re at it, they might want to discuss how important it is in a national campaign to be in touch with your voters and to be able to connect with them. When she took over a year ago, she could have recognized Brexit for the constitutional and political crisis that it has turned out to be. Analysts say the outcome will be read as the public’s resounding rejection of May’s vision for a hard Brexit, denying her the clear mandate she had explicitly sought and raising questions over the position that British negotiators will adopt in the impending talks.

“The results have been disastrous: the Brexit vote in favor of leaving the European Union, plummeting poll numbers for both Corbyn and his party, and a British political scene that is shifting notably to the right on issues of immigration and multiculturalism”. Despite May’s insistence that the negotiations will proceed as planned, European officials are not convinced. “That’s exactly why she wanted a majority, so she wouldn’t be at risk of small groups within Parliament undermining her capacity to govern”.