May vows to stay as UK PM

Conservative and Labour figures have reacted cautiously to the earlier exit poll predicting Theresa May could have lost her overall majority. Under the leadership of Theresa May, the Tories have seen a major erosion of their seats, coming down to 319, while the Labour party, under the stewardship of the maverick and principled progressive politician Jeremy Corbyn, has seen a revival, at 261, unprecedented since the fall of Tony Blair. “That’s what the national vote was about and therefore we need to get on with that, but we need to do it in a way that reflects the specific circumstances of Northern Ireland and of course our shared history and geography with the Republic of Ireland”.

After the result was declared, Theresa May in her speech said, “At this time more than anything else, this country needs a period of stability”.

“She’s staying, for now”, the source told Reuters.

May said Friday she would be meeting with Queen Elizabeth II to form a government.

Her office said later that the key finance, foreign, Brexit, interior and defense ministers would remain unchanged. Further announcements were expected on Saturday.

Clinging to power, May said the Tories would form a minority government with the Democratic Unionist Party of Northern Ireland, which won 10 seats.

“Our two parties have enjoyed a strong relationship over many years and this gives me the confidence to believe that we will be able to work together in the interests of the whole United Kingdom”, May said.

Externally, other European Union governments and institutions will know that Theresa May is a lame duck and has little mandate to do much about Brexit.

“This is ideal territory for the DUP because obviously if the Conservatives are just short of an overall majority it puts us in a very strong negotiating position and certainly that is one we would take up with relish”, said Mr Donaldson. Rising star AJ Tracey filmed an official Labour campaign video, saying “the Labour party strongly support the youth in following their dreams”, and attacked the Conservatives for “trying to dismantle [the NHS] behind closed doors”.

Ms. May said the government would guide the country through critical Brexit talks, due to take place later this month, suggesting there would be no change to the timeline.

Her gamble to call the snap election was mocked by many users, including former England soccer player Gary Lineker (@garyLineker) who posted: “I think Theresa May has won own goal of the season”.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn visits the seafront at Lowestoft as part of this election campaign.

“Do your best to avoid a “no deal” as result of “no negotiations”, Donald Tusk, leader of the EU’s ruling council, wrote in a tweet. “I expect more uncertainty now”, EU Commissioner Gunther Oettinger told German broadcaster Deutschlandfunk, June 9.

The EU’s chief negotiator said the bloc’s stance on Brexit and the timetable for the talks were clear, but the divorce negotiations should only start when Britain is ready. The hung parliament and impending political crisis, which has seen the pound plunge in trading, comes less than two weeks before Brexit negotiations are scheduled to begin.

The Conservatives won the most seats in parliament. It’s unclear whether a coalition or minority government will lead to a more open dialogue with the European Union, and thus a softer version of Brexit (a stronger pound), or be so consumed by infighting or instability that talks falter and the United Kingdom crashes out of the European Union without any special arrangements (a weaker pound).

As the incumbent government, the Conservatives will have the first opportunity to win the confidence of the House of Commons.

‘I would have thought that’s enough to go, actually, and make way for a government that will be truly representative of all of the people of this country’.

From the start, an election called by May when polls gave her a commanding lead did not go to plan.

Then, attacks that killed 30 people in Manchester and London twice brought the campaign to a halt, sent a wave of anxiety through Britain and forced May to defend the government’s record on fighting terrorism.

That did not help May, who in her previous role as interior minister had overseen cuts in the number of police officers.