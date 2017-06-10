McCain’s fuzzy questions for Comey leave observers puzzled

“That was the thing that capped it for me, that I had to do something separately to protect the credibility of the investigation, which meant both the FBI and the Justice Department”, Comey said of the meeting.

In his almost 2½-hour public testimony with the Senate Intelligence Committee, Comey described an interaction with Obama Attorney General Lynch during his agency’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails.

Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) asked former FBI director James Comey a series of questions at a Senate Intelligence Hearing, but appeared to be confused about FBI investigations, on June 8 at the Capitol.

Comey went “after his own credibility, acknowledging that he was not strong enough to stand up against Loretta Lynch, the president and perhaps, more important, he took the issues that he had and rather than going to other places. what he made a decision to do was to give those notes to a friend“, he said.

COMEY: “Correct. So far as I know”.

“I get the sense from Twitter that my line of questioning today went over people’s heads”, McCain said in a statement.

“She said just call it a matter….”

COMEY: … was ongoing when I left. She’s one of the candidates.

The Arizona Republican, serving his sixth term in the Senate, seemed to conflate the investigation of Clinton’s emails and the investigation of possible collusion between Russian Federation and the Trump campaign.

“You’re gonna have to help me out here”, McCain said.

Complicating things somewhat is the fact that in late October – much to Clinton’s chagrin – Comey announced that the investigation into her email server was re-opening after a new batch of emails had been discovered on a computer belonging to Huma Abedin, a top Clinton aide, and her husband at the time Anthony Weiner.

But he didn’t ask that at all, and that would have nothing to do with the Hillary Clinton email investigation. “I don’t understand how you can say in one case there’s no reasons to consider – continue it, and he says that the Russian engagement was a big deal in his words, and I agree with him, but yet it seems a double standard”.